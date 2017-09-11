WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: We recapped the most important Raw of the 1990s — and arguably ever — featuring Triple H joining what will eventually become D-Generation X, and Rocky Maivia turning heel, becoming “The Rock” and joining the Nation of Domination. It’s also the first time we see that Kane can control fire, but we don’t know that yet. If The Rock squashes a 20-year old John Cena this week, I wouldn’t be surprised.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. We’re on the road to Ground Zero: In Your House, and then Badd Blood, where so much changes.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for August 18, 1997.