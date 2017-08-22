The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/21/17: Miz Independent

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We spent 1/4 of an entire day watching SummerSlam. On the Raw side, we have new Cruiserweight, Raw Women’s and Raw Tag Team Champions. On the Smackdown side, LOL.
And now, the Best and Worst of Raw for August 21, 2017.
That one top comment about the fans and the beach balls is kind of bullshit tbqh. The second is the result of the first, or rather the fact that for one reason or another WWE responds to fresh matches and characters by putting them on a million times an hour and running everything into the ground.
I can’t say I agree. It’s really just the type of crowd who goes to the super big shows like Wrestlemania and Summerslam. As fun as it used to be, the post-Mania Raw really trained crowds like that to disappear up their own ass and try to get themselves over with chants and shenanigans. I want to try and excuse it with “well, they’ve watched nine hours of wrestling between NXT and Summerslam and are on their third day”, but nah, they’d be doing it anyway.
You know when Miz gets that red, to the point that his eyes are about to pop out, he is shooting hot fire out of anger. It felt like a pipebomb and that’s why the crowd was hot for it… the same crowd that would then go on to do the wave and throw around 7 beach balls.
Is it me or did Balor look super pissed during his match? Even the way he picked up Jordan and rolled him to be in position for the Coup de Grâce, felt like he was so over that match
John Cena growing his hair out and not the usual tight Johnny U is very unsettling.
I know they’ve drained a ton of the importance from that great run Miz had on Smackdown months ago, but damn I love that he’s still getting the chance to come out and get all hot and bothered on the mic. No one does that kind of promo as well as he does. Yeah, I know it still results in him getting pinned clean as a whistle against anyone more important, but I’ll at least take some satisfaction in those promos. Also, Maryse should be required to put on the Nikki Bella get-up anytime Miz and Cena interact. I know that storyline is over, but I just really need to see that again for… uhmmm… reasons.
No way they’re running Cena v. Reigns at No Mercy. Wrestling logic dictates No Mercy will have Cena v. Samoa Joe and Miz v. Roman Reigns. Cena v. Reigns is the long arc that leads to once in a lifetime at WM34 where Cena wins and once in a lifetime 2 at WM35 where Reigns wins.
And maybe this leads to The Shield v. Miztourage at Surviocir series.