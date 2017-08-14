The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 8/4/97: Slaughter’s House

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: SummerSlam ’97 happened, and now everything’s happening in a landslide. Bret Hart is the new WWF Champion thanks to Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker wants to kill Shawn Michaels, and Owen Hart nearly paralyzed Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now we’re stepping into what might be the two most important Raws of the year, back-to-back.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for August 4, 1997.