The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 8/4/97: Slaughter’s House

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: SummerSlam ’97 happened, and now everything’s happening in a landslide. Bret Hart is the new WWF Champion thanks to Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker wants to kill Shawn Michaels, and Owen Hart nearly paralyzed Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now we’re stepping into what might be the two most important Raws of the year, back-to-back.
If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.
Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. We’re on the road to Ground Zero: In Your House!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for August 4, 1997.
It’s hard to explain to someone who didn’t watch at the time how amazing this era was, on the cusp of things exploding in fantastic ways.
Also, even if she was literally shitting herself, 1997 Sunny would still have 20yr-old me rocking a cock of iron.
Surprised you didn’t mention Bret coming down during the Patriot match with Davey and Owen, only for Slaughter to usher them back without Bret knowing. Then when Bret wants to fight the Patriot, he turns around and sees they’re gone and his face is priceless.
And I can’t take my eyes off of “America Burger King Guy” whose head is directly between Austin and Bret’s.
Idk how it played out but I’ve seen clips of pillman and man him being forced to wrestle in a dress sounds like a blast and something he would really make entertaining.