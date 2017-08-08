The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/7/17: Please Take A Seat

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: WWE made the bizarre decision of running Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe in a triple threat preview of the fatal four-way Universal Championship main event at SummerSlam in the middle of the show, and main-evented Raw with Big Cass beating up the Big Show. Imagine going to a concert and the announcer being like, “up first we have Metallica! Stick around, because after that THE SWORD goes on!”
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 7, 2017.
“Big Ass wanders out…”
Maybe he needs his own stable of old dudes to back him up? Billy Gunn can reprise Mr. Ass, Lanny Poffo can come back as Smart Ass, Jim Duggan could return as Lyin’/Triflin’/Cheatin’ Ass…
Can we stop with the Big Cass push. Sure he was kind of ok when Enzo was injured but man is he boring in the ring. After 1 minute we’ve seen all he can do. He should never do anything but run clean up in a tag match. I know he gives Vince nostalgia boners of Test but damn.
Someone teach Dean what a real punch looks like. This sideways wave/3 year old knocking on a door thing he’s doing is helping to sell his offense.
It’s still real to Dallas Braden!
When did they stop doing the ropes in purple? Do they do the same thing for 205 Live?
Bravo on that final comment birdman.