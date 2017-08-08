The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/7/17: Please Take A Seat

USA Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: WWE made the bizarre decision of running Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe in a triple threat preview of the fatal four-way Universal Championship main event at SummerSlam in the middle of the show, and main-evented Raw with Big Cass beating up the Big Show. Imagine going to a concert and the announcer being like, “up first we have Metallica! Stick around, because after that THE SWORD goes on!”

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Also, be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below. Your help and participation means more than you know. Otherwise I’m writing wrestling jokes and lobbing them out into the void.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 7, 2017.