The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/4/17: Boulevard Of Woken Dreams

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Elias, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel performed an acoustic harmonica jam, and the vessel known as Matthew Hardy finally decided to bring the best part of Impact Wrestling to Raw. I mean, besides EC3.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 4, 2017.