The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/1/18: Club Dread

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: WWE made everyone work a live Christmas Raw just to make some kendo sticks look like candy canes and allow John Cena to feast on the delicious life energies of Elias. This week: another holiday Raw!
Here’s the Best and Worst of the first Raw of the year, January 1, 2018.
I’m sure I’m in the minority here, but I’m not at all interested in Asuka winning the belt right now. And not just because I’m a Bliss fan. But say she does win it. Then what? Does she just wreck the division, hold onto the belt for who knows how long until Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, etc come up and finally beat her? And what would that then say about the main roster women?
I think you’ll see some sort of team-up of women to eliminate Asuka. She doesn’t officially take the loss (it’s a rumble after all), she still looks strong, and it gives her a list of opponents to work through on her way to the championship.
Yeah once Asuka gets the belt she will definitely hold it for at least a year, probably longer. probably will just vacate it due to injury again.
The thing is, if the men’s Royal Rumble winner comes from Smackdown (if it is Shinsuke, like the IWC rumor mill claims), wouldn’ t it make sense for the women’s winner to come from Raw?
Kang has basically the only realistic scenario. Asuka-sama’s great strength lies in one on one and she’s not immovable. Though strategically they’d be fools to do it before eliminating the woman who actually is rather immovable, Lady Nia.
Nak winning The Rumble feels like a waste as they can do Styles/Nak at Mania without it since SDL just books stuff on the show all the time.
Just have whoever’s taking out Lesnar just win it and we can end the Lesnar reign of terror already
Gotta get the belt on Asuka so they can beat her. Once they do beat her she becomes a midcard act. Anyone who disagrees obviously forgot how Vince feels about language and accents and Is blinded by fandom much like those who deny Becky is a jobber Finn is in lower midcard nak is midcard he lost clean to Jinder Mahal and don’t get me started on hakushi or Kai n Tai (I loved Kai n Tai) lol
Since, like everyone else, I think I’m a better booker than anyone else in the world, I’ve been wracking my brain trying to figure out how they can pull of this WWE Universal Champsionship triple threat without making Braun Strowman look week. I can’t think of any scenario where that happens, and that is a damn shame.
Any other best bookers in the world have any ideas?
Triple H comes out and attacks Strowman probably. With a sledgehammer or something and Lesnar pins Kane. They’re probably doing Strowman over Triple H at Mania because of Survivor Series. Strowman doesn’t really have anyone else to face.
Unless they do something stupid and put Braun against Kane at Mania, which would be a very WWE thing to do.
Nah I think Kanes run will be down after this main event or so. Maybe they do Strowman and Kane in the Elimination Chamber too to see who faces Brock at Mania. but Kane at the most at Mania would probably just be in the battle royale.
You all are fully aware that Brie is winning the women’s Royal Rumble match, right? And then winning the title at Wrestlemania?
BECAUSE JOHN CENA.
Wrong Bella
I think Stephanie McMahon is the favorite to win the rumble I won’t rule it out untill the match ends lol
Depending on if this Balor and the club thing leads anywhere maybe he could be a dark horse for the rumble? He and AJ did seem to hold back a bit last yr
Balor is on Raw
Brock sitting up and laughing was the only decent thing on the show for me. I don’t think wwe is high on bray and matt they did not make the Hulu version I watched this morning. (If they did I totally missed it but pretty sure it didn’t air neither did the women talking about the rumble)
I’m mad that they’re not playing up the obvious angle that Brock Lesnar inherited the Undertaker’s power after beating him and the whole reason Kane is after him is to absorb that power that he’s been after for decades for himself. Braun is also after that power as was one of the goals of the Wyatt Family. That would also be the impetus behind Strowman going after Roman who has the last Dead Man’s Triforce segment. One of them should’ve gotten the lights going out before their entrance to signify this change.
Wait, they finally pull the trigger on Bullet Club on New Year’s f’n Day after the best Rose Bowl of all time and in the middle of Bama-Clemson III!? Who books this crap!?!
So you want the show to be bad during other sporting events?
You didn’t miss much
The real question is Bo & Axel return to the Miztourage or keep walking with Elias? High drama!