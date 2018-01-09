The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/8/18: Break The Walls Down

h/t to Mr. Bliss for that subtitle.
Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Bullet Club Wolfpac finally got together, Asuka defeated the Raw Women’s Champion, and Braun Strowman invited a formerly living man to “get these hands.”
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
(Check out our must-listen McMahonsplaining podcast, the year-end special featuring Deonna Purrazzo. Subscribe on iTunes or Google.)
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it. We’re on the road to the road to WrestleMania!
Here’s the Best and Worst of the first Raw of the year, January 8, 2018.
dissapointed that my comment wasnt on the list :(
please repeat it
It can take my spot if you’d like.
I just started watching raw and have to admit roman and seth acting embarassed by jordan is amazing.
When i read hardy vs hawkins my first thought was “well vince is done with woken” i thought hawkins may win lmao
Im not sure why 2/3rds of absolution lost i figured theyd keep them dominate awhile longer. I havent seen nia beat down asuka but i firmly believe its too early to be laying her out on tv. I dont think that undefeated streak is lasting too long after mania. I think theyll put the title on her since mania is so close but i dont think she will be champ long
Jordan’s annoying little brother schtick is pretty funny, as was Seth and Roman’s reactions to it.
Raw namedrops Bad Luck Fale, then I change the channel and Alabama’s new QB is practically named Tanga Loa.
Smart move by Braun, as we all know holding the L1 and pressing square performs the Rope Melee, which only knocks down one Uncharted character, not two.
Ha, I was envisioning the bat grapple from Arkham Asylum.
How could you not best the Ziggy Stardust rewrite on Bowie’s birthday?
Boo!
Thanks bro! It was pretty long though cause I rewrote the whole song, wrestling style, so that might have been why.