The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/24/17: Sonic & Knuckles

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Kurt Angle revealed that Jason Jordan was his biological son, and brought him over to Raw. The fact that somebody was trying to blackmail Kurt Angle about this wasn’t brought up, and isn’t brought up this week, so … it was Hornswoggle? Nothing matters, woo!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 24, 2017.
The 4 touchdowns at Polk High, wrecked me. Awesome Article. Also that Summersault Senton is by far the most devastating move she has done. It should be the most protected finisher, slightly more protected than Lana’s trap arm spinebuster……(scrolls recaps) sighs……nevermind.
I almost shot coffee out of my nose when I read that
I may have shouted “Marry Me” at Alexa. Her non-response (which defnintely doesn’t mean she didn’t hear me) was obviously a Yes
Show came off great live. Shame the tag team match didn’t get too much love besides the “Nerd” chants. The only team anyone cared about was The Hardyz. Jason Jordan also wasn’t getting too much love either except from me, and some kid a couple rows up. The dueling “Let’s go Sasha/Let’s go Bayley” chants were great live
Over AF:
Joe
BRAUUUUUUUUUUUN
Sasha
Bayley
Enzo
Dean
Loudest BOOS
Big Cass
Roman
Seems like I picked the right long weekend to go on vacation and avoid wrestling.
Emma: “I need to date Jason Jordon because…. opportunities”.
Jason Jordan, sees Emma, “if it helps the company…….”
The Club also being distracted by The Hardy’s makes perfect sense using WWE logic, which states that faces and heels are like batteries who must gravitate towards eachother at all times. Two heel tag teams having a match WOULD cause both teams to be distracted by a face team randomly appearing. Also, there is a grand total of one (1) face tag team on RAW, so of course The Club thinks they’re feuding with them, too.
*magnets, not batteries. Look, I tried.
I actually really liked the Rollins/Ambrose vs. Miz/Miztourage match. I don’t have a problem with the short handed team winning here because: 1) the Miztourage are stooges who shouldn’t give Miz that much of an advantage. They’re losers and Miz knows they’re losers because that’s why he wanted them around in the first place (smarmy up-his-own-ass heel Miz would never hang out with anyone who he would consider a legitimate threat); and 2) Dean and Seth spent over 3 years as a team and wrestling together should be like riding a bike for them (and it came off that way). Those two guys should be able to shitcan most other teams. If there’s anyone who should know how to overcome The Damn Numbers Game (TM), it’s the Shield guys.
Somebody want to check on Bo Dallas to make sure he’s not dead after that rope shot to his neck?
After Braun’s “All I care about is piling bodies” line, the next thing should’ve been Bork handing him the title, followed by a 20 minute video of The Best of Braun. Dude is spectacular.
Sasha doing a Tamina Splash causing that awkward ending aside, Bay/Sasha was fantastic because DUH. Charlotte is the one who gets the cool shit meter filled to full, but Bayley is the one where Sasha shows all her versatility and hits every note. They are tailor made for each other. I’m cool with Bay winning because you can then go into that program right after. It’s easy. Do the easy thing.