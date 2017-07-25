The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/24/17: Sonic & Knuckles

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Kurt Angle revealed that Jason Jordan was his biological son, and brought him over to Raw. The fact that somebody was trying to blackmail Kurt Angle about this wasn’t brought up, and isn’t brought up this week, so … it was Hornswoggle? Nothing matters, woo!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 24, 2017.