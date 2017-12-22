The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 11/10/97: Break It Down

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The shit finally hit the fan.
If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.
Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. This is the leave-home show for Survivor Series ’97.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for November 10, 1997.
In surely the greatest “what if…?” in WWF history Mick Foley no-showed this taping in protest at events and seriously wanted to leave until he found out his contract was so tight set he wouldn’t be able to wrestle anywhere for five years if he did walk. Among those who also stayed behind in the hotel was Windham, hence the handicap match.
If he did walk he probably could still walk today, never having been thrown off Hell in a Cell.
I must disagree with your assessment. Rocky reacted to that ethering properly. Rocky had been told by the people in the crowd that he sucked, but this was the first time he was told by another wrestler. AND, the line is savage, it’s brutal, it’s Stone Cold.
“You don’t Suck
Because these people say you suck
You SUCK, because STONE COLD SAID SO.”
I’ve been waiting for this B&W for a while. I was at this Raw.
This was the first Raw I’d ever attended. There was such a weird vibe all night. Hard to explain, and I swear I don’t remember 95% of what happened.
The Arist Formerly Known as Goldust never happened. No idea what you’re talking about. Now let’s never speak of it again.
Also, you doing a Matches of The Year blog, Brandon? Those are personal favorite because subjective arguments
I remember the Bart Gunn thing, while me and my cousins were watching it my uncle who had no interest in wrestling at all came in, looked at Butterbean and Bart Gunn, pointed at Bart and said, “That boy’s gonna die.” And then he did.
Even though that Taka move was a botch, it looked hella nasty, almost like he was purposely trying to blow a knee out.
Yes. Heel Taka should have used that move. It could have been like when Jake Roberts said the first DDT he ever did was an accident.
For some reason, I thought Shawn invites the Bret to the ring and a mini Bret Hart appears was on this RAW. That is still two weeks away. Gonna need a gif from “Wrestling with Shadows” of Bret watching that segment.
I thought it was the night after survivor series to
I also thought it was that Raw. Mandela effect?
I remember it being a few weeks later, because the rumours were Bret’s WWF deal wasn’t up until the day of the D-X PPV, so some were saying he may show up again on Raw before going to WCW. Obviously that was never going to happen, but I do remember people talking about it. But I definitely remember the midget in the Bret mask not being the Raw after Survivor Series.
Am I being a big, overly-sensitive baby or whatever by saying I would’ve gone somewhere other than Dolph Ziggler with the sibling murder joke?
Just because someone’s sibling is a murderer, doesn’t give them a pass on sibling murdered hypotheticals.
y, who doesn’t want to murder Dalph Zigglers sibling, sorry im from the 90s
I miss the ’90s WWF that felt like funeral desecration was the only way to build serious feuds. I wish they did that now. I want Baron Corbin to show up on Smackdown like, “hey Dolph Ziggler, you took my United States Championship, but I MURDERED YOUR SISTER AND HERE’S HER CORPSE.” Just out of nowhere” . . . They did see Orton, Randy/Wyatt, Bray
At first I thought you were going down the Katie Vick road lmao I won’t lie seeing baron in the coffin with dolphs sister in the recreation of Katie Vick would be better than anything wwe has done since going pg
The ref in that Mero/Johnson gif looks like he’s preemptively calling for medics while Marc prepares to drop Ahmed straight on his head.
The infamous, forgotten episode that rude just appeared on with zero controversy following the screw job. He hadn’t quite figured out how to be in two places at once yet. How did this work anyway? This is a day after ss, right? Was it taped hours before it was aired? When was the following show taped? Was the show after a ppv live?
Yes the show after the PPV was generally live back then. I can’t remember if they taped the next week’s show immediately following (I think this is right) with the same crowd or the next night (Tuesday). Maybe they did a little of both over the years.
I think it was a back to back taping. As there’s a mention of the Mandela effect already, I’ve seen people insistent that because this Raw didn’t have the mini-Bret and Mr McMahon interview it must have been taped before Survivor Series. How those people think Bret wouldn’t have known what was about to happen is unrecorded.
When did news start spreading that the screwjob had happened? I know Meltzer has forensic detail in that week’s Observer but how did that word get out and when?