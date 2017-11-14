The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/13/17: Steph Infection

WWE.com

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Raw went to England for a tag team title change, a Pete Dunne cameo, and Aleister Black’s cat’s mom getting kicked to death by Asuka.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 13, 2017. Hat tip to reader ‘shockabra’ for the subtitle.