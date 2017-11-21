The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/20/17: Pretty Mean Sisters

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Raw dominated Survivor Series, winning both traditional Survivor Series elimination matches AND the match between the Universal and WWE Champions. I love that Smackdown spent a month being like, “we’re not the B-show anymore!” and then lost everything that mattered.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Note: Be sure you’re listening to our With Spandex podcast McMahonsplaining! Listen to the latest episode, episode 14 featuring NWA Vice President Dave Lagana here. It’s almost definitely our best episode yet. Subscribe on iTunes while you’re at it.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in most weeks, but we appreciate it.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 20, 2017.