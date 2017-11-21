The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/20/17: Pretty Mean Sisters

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Raw dominated Survivor Series, winning both traditional Survivor Series elimination matches AND the match between the Universal and WWE Champions. I love that Smackdown spent a month being like, “we’re not the B-show anymore!” and then lost everything that mattered.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 20, 2017.
I thought the Paige reveal was flawless. Between the eagle screech going through the arena and the crowd reaction, it gave me goosebumps. And that’s coming from someone who got back to watching WWE after Mania. I’ve only seen NXT matches of Paige and I’m in the middle on her but this was a great job.
It was a fantastic return moment. The only issue I see was too long a gap between her saying she’s not alone, and Mandy and Sonia commencing the beat down.
True. Same could be said about the women shuffling around on the floor waiting for Paige to show up. Other than that, I loved it
Aw dangit, we got Wednesday Kardashian back instead of the cool version of Paige. Let’s hope Bliss watches some Mysterio/Aguayo tape for how to focus on an opponent’s neck.
Wednesday Kardashian is the perfect description. Those hips don’t lie. *Addams Family snaps*
+1 to Wednesday Kardashian
I actually like Wednesday Kardashian as a concept. Though the two ultimate Wednesday Addams are Addams Family Values and the Youtube series Adult Wednesday.
My god, Wednesday Kardashian is good, real good but with the repeated Wellness violations and lengthy probation periods……Wednesday Lohan seems a little more fitting.
Brandon, you are a poet.
I really did like Roman basically saying “THAT’S A SHINY TITLE YOU GOT THERE. BE A SHAME IF SOMETHING HAPPENED TO IT.”
+1
I guess I’m the only one who thinks Paige is the worst?
It seems like the pop she gets is pretty much because of/actually is her theme music. And outside of NXT, she’s been ridiculously bad. In-ring work, promos, etc. I don’t have even the slightest interest in seeing her back on TV.
While I have little faith in Raw Creative, she’s the perfect character to shake things up. Her previous run with PCB was horribly tainted by the fact that it was during the WOMEN’S REVOLUTION set piece war crap that was ridiculously terrible straight from the concept stage.
Yea I’m not a big Paige fan. Also, she seemed loopier than usual last night. I wasn’t moved by her “promo” if you can even call it that.
I’m fascinated to see if she can possibly live up to the current division curve.
Priscilla Kelly tweeted a while back that she was going to start blocking people who compared her with Paige. Shame, I’d have liked to see them do the Doink mirror spot from WM9. Apart from that it probably puts the hopes of a Saraya cameo down for good I’m fascinated to see where Paige’s Gang goes, a lot of people seemed to think she’d get no reaction on returning but she always had plenty of support even at her lowest and the tweener positioning so far suits her strengths. My worry, especially as she’s flanked by two natural heels (and we still haven’t seen her actually wrestle after nearly a year and a half out with a neck injury), is they’re going to use the backstage attack to turn Alexa face, which monumentally shifts the division’s alignment axis for “these two weren’t doing anything in NXT and we needed a big return story, so…” reasons and leaves Asuka floating more than someone still struggling to get attention on the big stage should.
The entirely forseeable problem with Enzo right now is he’s still getting cheered because he’s the only person allowed to have a character that engages with an audience (Gulak is the literal opposite) but whoever’s watching 205 Live for him isn’t getting into anyone else, the YouTube views for cruiserweight matches Enzo isn’t in are tiny and Enzo’s are starting to fall away so who’s gaining what here?
Somoa Joe should get all the title shots. At least have a belt on him come Wrestlemania. My dad said working that hard is supposed to pay off.
That AddMayne top comment sounds almost TOO perfect. Are we sure he wasn’t there when it happened?
I bounced between being irrationally angry at the HHH/Steph stuff and laughing my ass off. Like, when Steph was trying to tell Jason Jordan just how much bigger Aitch’s dick is it was funny, but when they responded to TWO people wanting to beat HHH’s ass for being a manipulative dick by putting them both in a match with each other I wondered WTF was the point.
Also, if you believe Meltzer Finn just got yanked from the main event at Royal Rumble, because Vince thinks he’s not “over enough”. So I wouldn’t get too comfortable with Finn taking losses because a “big win’s coming”. They just handed Roman the title that Finn should’ve probably gotten tbh.
Honestly, I only watched this episode because Paige is back. The women’s roster has desperately needed a refresh and this was exactly that. Paige, Sonya, and Mandy add three fresh faces to the women’s roster and a ready-made person for a new feud with Alexa. Hopefully Paige can get the title off Alexa and she can take the Miz’s place as heel champ with entourage.
How can a 50 year old Kane be a threat?
Um…he”s still 7 foot and bench presses like a motherfucker and jacked up still. But what the hell do I know?
The best part of Paige’s return was that WWE Facebook put up a post that said “Who’s happy to see Paige return?” And the first comment was this –
[tenor.com]
Who thought that giving an IC Title to Roman would do a complete 180 on the crowd? I think that’s the best thing they could do for him. Granted, the Houston crowd was particularly game with all the shows but still. And I thought the way Miz handled all of this was perfect, especially in the post-show segment.
I was surprised to see Sonya Deville and that other lady that I’ve never seen in my life but that is a big deal now. I think it’s too early for Deville to get to the main roaster, considering his promo skills are spotty but I think it makes sense if you need to put Baszler in NXT with approximately the same gimmick but in a little more cred and charisma in my opinion.
Overall, this is great for the Raw female roaster considering how stale and repetitive it’s been this year.
Also: Can someone tell me why everybody hates Dana Brookes? I mean, that promo/Asuka plug was atrocious, granted, but she is not TERRIBLE in the ring and does that cool flippy thing in the beginning