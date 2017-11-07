The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/6/17: Bar You Being Served?

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Braun Strowman returned from the grave as an unstoppable garbage monster. Daniel Bryan got killed in the dark like a character in a murder mystery. Drew Gulak took whiteness to exciting new places.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
Note: Be sure you’re listening to our With Spandex podcast McMahonsplaining! Listen to the latest episode, episode 12 featuring PWG’s Excalibur here. Subscribe on iTunes while you’re at it.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, but we appreciate it.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 6, 2017.
Tonight, Smackdown should just be an hour and a half of Pete Dunne and the other UK guys beating the shit out of everyone and then AJ taking back the WWE Championship.
This is the best show I can imagine.
Renee’s Shield fist thing was cute too.
Pete Dunne is all of us in that GIF. I know he got the “invite” to 205 Live this week, and man I hope that means he’s sticking around on the main roster. I’ve been disappointed NXT hasn’t used him and the UK guys more (though that stuff with the Undisputed guys was perfectly done)
And though I couldn’t care less about the Raw vs. Smackdown storyline, damn if they aren’t stacking that card with some really good matches (and also Enzo vs. Kalisto and Brock vs. Jinder).
The Raw men’s team has enough shenanigans going on around them that I absolutely think they screw that up and lose, but if for some reason AJ isn’t on the SD team, on paper it looks like the biggest mismatch possible. Raw’s team should win that on like a clean sweep.
Unless something happens tonight three of the four title vs title matches at Survivor Series are heel vs heel, and the other is heel vs Chaotic Neutral. (I’d also love to know how New Day’s absence from Monday’s Smackdown house show in Portugal was addressed)
Last week Asuka beat someone renamed Stacie Cullen, this week a rechristened Stacey Coates. There’s a private rib going on, isn’t there? What’s Steve Corino said or done?
Pete Dunne dropping Enzo is the new Tyrion slapping Joffry