Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: We discussed Badd Blood, the pay-per-view featuring the first Hell in a Cell match, the debut of Kane, and (before the show) the real-life death of Brian Pillman.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for October 13, 1997.