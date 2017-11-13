The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 10/20/97: Canadian Vandal

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Three very important things happened: D-Generation X got their name, the New Age Outlaws decided to be a tag team, and The Rock took his very first Stone Cold Stunner.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for October 20, 1997.