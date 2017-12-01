The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 10/27/97: Vin And Jarrett

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The Nation of Domination had their locker room vandalized, leading to a great screenshot of Michael Cole pointing to a wall that says MALCOLM X on it with a second, squatter X x’ing out the X.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for October 27, 1997.