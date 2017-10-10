The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/9/17: Fist Do No Harm

USA Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: I watched Hell in a Cell and my eyes glazed over and I forgot everything that happened. Oh, wait, The Miz prodded The Shield by doing a bunch of Shield stuff to the former dudes in The Shield and somehow has no idea The Shield is gonna reunite and kick his ass.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Note: Be sure you’re listening to our With Spandex podcast McMahonsplaining! Listen to the latest episode, episode 8 with Lucha Underground’s Vinnie Massaro here. Subscribe on iTunes while you’re at it. We’ve got a Real American on episode 9.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, but we appreciate it. Raw is actually kinda good now!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 9, 2017.