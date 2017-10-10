The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/9/17: Fist Do No Harm

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: I watched Hell in a Cell and my eyes glazed over and I forgot everything that happened. Oh, wait, The Miz prodded The Shield by doing a bunch of Shield stuff to the former dudes in The Shield and somehow has no idea The Shield is gonna reunite and kick his ass.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 9, 2017.
“triple fisting they went from the weird mid-card circle jerk”– are we not doing “phrasing” anymore?
WTF are they doing with Braun? Having the Shield back together is awesome and everything, but how hot would this angle be if Braun was the Champ?
I think the only thing that dampened the reunion moment was the music. They should never have let Roman keep the theme. I think the reaction would have been louder if we had not heard that theme for the last three years and associating it with a guy we like to boo from the first note.
Did they add the “SIERRA, HOTEL ECHO, ETC” beforehand?
Of all the times for Cole to make that mistake re: the Elimination match, that was actually the PERFECT time in context, right? MC DIDN’T have a lot of the things Brandon noted, cuz of the Braun “Shield Bomb”. So notes could be scattered…no table…no monitors….lingering chaos over what we saw an hour prior.
In defense of local indy shows, some VFWs are very nice and Battle of the Doinks is the median on the imaginative booking.
Look for Reigns to pull a rollins and take Seth and Ambrose out with a chair to make him a bad guy. Yayaya the shield are back and will be under used vehicle to try and get Roman over one way or another.
I’m amazed they haven’t figured out that since Wyatt’s gimmick is finding new ways to get his ass kicked, and Braun’s gimmick is endlessly kicking the shit out of somebody, that they could have put the strap on Braun and let him beat the fuck out of Wyatt for a few months as champ while letting Shield, Miztourage, and the Club battle it out to be next in line.
I was confused about the Fatal 5 Way too but in the promo, it actually said that it was Elimination so I wasn’t as baffled when Dana was the first to go.
Please WWE, sign Rosemary and turn her into sister Abigail so she can show up at the end of the match and beat the shit out of a clobbered Bray for stealing her clothes or her gimmick.
Also, Mr. Bliss was best once again.