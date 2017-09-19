The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/18/17: Ask Alex Riley

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: WWE held some on-screen performance evaluations, Braun Strowman continued to be the greatest dude in the world, and Goldust ignored 20 weeks of heel turn and angle promises to get squashed by Bray Wyatt and have his paint wiped off. A real mixed bag.
Here’s the Best and Worst of Raw for September 18, 2017.
Bayley didn’t get a title shot just for showing up. She was the #1 contender when she was injured.
And is she really supposed to believe that Alexa was trying to be her friend? How many times does she need to be tricked or humiliated by Alexa before she is allowed to attach her?
Exactly, and it’s unreasonable for her to want revenge on the person she injured?
I don’t even know what people want from Bayley anymore, they complain when she’s not an underdog, then complain when she is. They complain when she’s not aggressive enough, and complain when she is.
Bayley coming out to back up Sasha and attack Nia is perfectly reasonable. As for attacking Alexa after their enemy mine team up, I say Sasha attacked first. Also Alexa subjected us to Bayley this is your life, which should basically be an open pass to attack her always.
Come on guys, you gotta pad out these articles somehow, and complaining about “bad WWE babyfaces” is super easy since you can bang out a few paragraphs without having to apply actual reasoning or logic to it. It’s a very practical writing tool when you think about it.
Love the Talking Heads reference!
Braun Strowman destroying Enzo was definitely the highlight of the night. The degree of difficulty in hurling Enzo between the ropes, given Enzo’s past with being thrown towards the ropes, was extremely high.
Neville, I love you, but you never go full Del Rio on a dude’s mask. The camera angle giving Metallik’s face full exposure during the ripping was probably a poor idea.
Bayley really held on to that hug with Sasha for a few seconds and when she started jumping, I was sure she was going to slam her. Raw has driven Bayley to the point where I not only would expect and anticipate a heel turn, but also am questioning if it would be a bad idea or not. How did I get here?
I see that becoming a PPV-only watcher was a good decision.
I don’t think Emma’s getting jettisoned to outer space, the Japanese practice cremation.
As far as Bayley is concerned I stick by my insight last night. Sasha Banks is a bad influence.
plus she had at least 10 different reasons to A. not trust Alexa in the first place, and B. actively seek physical vengeance upon her. It’s kinda crazy how for all the shit WWE gets for not acknowledging continuity and history, the second a WWE babyface does anything “bad” all context and history is completely forgotten in favor of blind finger wagging.
I’m sorry but if you’re trying to convince me that jeans and a logo tee (i.e. the most normal outfit in the free world) is a worse fashion choice than shirtless patch jackets and CAMO SKIRTS! then that’s a losing argument.