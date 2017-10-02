WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Everybody fought, Taka Michinoku fought a kitty cat, and Stone Cold Steve Austin kicked a field goal with Jerry Lawler’s crown. Also, Brian Pillman revealed that being forced into sexual slavery for a month turns you into a Suicide Girl.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for September 22, 1997.