The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 9/28/97: At Your Owen Risk

#Vintage Best And Worst #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.16.17 2 Comments

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Shawn Michaels won the European Championship at One Night Only, Stone Cold Steve Austin gave Vince McMahon the Stone Cold Stunner for the first time, and Freddie Blassie used a hologram to trick Sable into playing laser tag with Howard Finkle. No, that last one’s not a Lucha Underground joke.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here. We’re on the same week again, finally!

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. We’re on the road to Badd Blood, which used to be called Madd Love. Take a look what they’ve done.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for September 29, 1997.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF RAWBEST AND WORST OF WWF RAW IS WARVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWE RAWWWF

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP