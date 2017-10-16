WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Shawn Michaels won the European Championship at One Night Only, Stone Cold Steve Austin gave Vince McMahon the Stone Cold Stunner for the first time, and Freddie Blassie used a hologram to trick Sable into playing laser tag with Howard Finkle. No, that last one’s not a Lucha Underground joke.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here. We’re on the same week again, finally!

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. We’re on the road to Badd Blood, which used to be called Madd Love. Take a look what they’ve done.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for September 29, 1997.