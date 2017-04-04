Finn Bálor Made His Long-Awaited Return On WWE Raw

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
04.03.17 2 Comments

USA Network

The last time Finn Bálor appeared on WWE Raw, it was in August, to surrender the Universal Championship the night after he won it at SummerSlam. He’s been rehabbing hard ever since, and despite rampant rumors of a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble, he wasn’t cleared in time. His return target has always been WrestleMania 33, but the biggest show of the year came and went on Sunday, with nary a peep from the accursed Irishman.

A WWE writer revealed a few weeks ago that if Seth Rollins had ended up being unable to compete against Triple H at WrestleMania due to his knee injury, the backup plan was to pit Triple H against Bálor. And the two men were on opposite sides of a series of six-man main event tags at Raw Live Events after Bálor made his return to a WWE ring a few weeks ago, so that story seems to check out.

Regardless, fans were getting anxious to see Bálor, and it appears they were saving him for a big return on the annual massive Raw After WrestleMania. On Monday, we finally got our wish, as Bálor made his triumphant return to WWE television.

Seth Rollins was scheduled to team with Chris Jericho in the main event against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, but the baddies beat down Jericho backstage and put him through a table. New Raw general manager Kurt Angle told Rollins that Jericho was in no condition to compete, but promised him he would find him a partner. And he did indeed: the Demon King himself; the leader of the Bálor Club, Finn Bálor.

Bálor and Rollins — who competed against each other for the right to be the first Universal Champion — emerged triumphant in their match.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFINN BALORWWEWWE RAW
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP