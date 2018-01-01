WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/1/18

YouTube

Tonight, on the first With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread of 2018:

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will ring in the New Year by returning to Raw, four weeks before he defends his title against both Braun Strowman and Kane in a Triple Threat Match at the Royal Rumble event. How will The Beast Incarnate address his monstrous opponents? Also on Raw, Cedric Alexander challenges Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and Roman Reigns defends his Intercontinental Title against Samoa Joe under a perilous stipulation. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Brock Lesnar is back. Get ready to watch him stand nearby as Paul Heyman creates content for the show!

2. Cedric Alexander challenges Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship, which felt like more of a sure thing before WWE randomly added another title match to Raw. Still, nothing WWE loves more than going all the way through to the end on an audible instead of quietly moving on!

3. Samoa Joe can win the Intercontinental Championship from Roman Reigns without pinning him, which I’m like 90% sure is the only way anyone else is getting the Intercontinental Championship. Good luck!

4. Will Enzo and Nia Jax have their conversation interrupted by Drew Gulak dressed as “Baby Drew Year?” [shakes up Magic 8-ball]

5. They also just added Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka to the show, so either someone convinced them getting eliminated in a Royal Rumble counts as a loss, or ASUKA HAS PINNED THE WOMEN’S CHAMPION!

+1 your favorite comments to nominate them for the first Best and Worst of Raw column of the year. Enjoy the show, everybody.

