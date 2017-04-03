WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/3/17

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After handing The Undertaker a stunning defeat in the main event of WrestleMania, Roman Reigns officially holds dominion over the yard The Phenom had once called his own. What awaits The Big Dog on his first night after accomplishing the monumental feat? Tune into USA Network live at 8/7 C. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Yard … it is officially Roman Reigns’ now. He tinkled all over it, via Super Man Punches and spears aplenty, and caused Undertaker so much distress that Undertaker left forever. Do you think Reigns will be smug about what he accomplished? Brother, you ain’t seen smug before.

2. It’s the Raw After WrestleMania, so there will be debuts, returns, shocks, chills and thrills. In fact, you might call it the ultimate thrill ride! Place your bets now on who will show up on the show, and on how long you’ll be able to handle the completely-up-their-own-asses Raw After WrestleMania crowd before you mute your television.

3. Mick Foley is gone, Seth Rollins is victorious, and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H suffered a humiliating defeat on Sunday. This is a great opportunity for a new status quo … so brace yourselves for all the good people getting punished all evening long.

4. The Hardys are back! They’re threading the needle between being not being the Broken Hardys and not NOT being the Broken Hardys for now, but they’re the new damn tag champs, so expect to see at least a good helping of them tonight.

5. Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion now. Almost forgot about that, didn’t you? Who will have a bone to pick with this bonehead? Will it be Kevin Owens, who is still owed his title rematch? Might it be Finn Bálor, the man who never lost the title in the first place? No, probably not. BUT MAYBE.

