WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/3/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
After handing The Undertaker a stunning defeat in the main event of WrestleMania, Roman Reigns officially holds dominion over the yard The Phenom had once called his own. What awaits The Big Dog on his first night after accomplishing the monumental feat? Tune into USA Network live at 8/7 C. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. The Yard … it is officially Roman Reigns’ now. He tinkled all over it, via Super Man Punches and spears aplenty, and caused Undertaker so much distress that Undertaker left forever. Do you think Reigns will be smug about what he accomplished? Brother, you ain’t seen smug before.
2. It’s the Raw After WrestleMania, so there will be debuts, returns, shocks, chills and thrills. In fact, you might call it the ultimate thrill ride! Place your bets now on who will show up on the show, and on how long you’ll be able to handle the completely-up-their-own-asses Raw After WrestleMania crowd before you mute your television.
3. Mick Foley is gone, Seth Rollins is victorious, and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H suffered a humiliating defeat on Sunday. This is a great opportunity for a new status quo … so brace yourselves for all the good people getting punished all evening long.
4. The Hardys are back! They’re threading the needle between being not being the Broken Hardys and not NOT being the Broken Hardys for now, but they’re the new damn tag champs, so expect to see at least a good helping of them tonight.
5. Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion now. Almost forgot about that, didn’t you? Who will have a bone to pick with this bonehead? Will it be Kevin Owens, who is still owed his title rematch? Might it be Finn Bálor, the man who never lost the title in the first place? No, probably not. BUT MAYBE.
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
“FREE BARABBUS!”
and “delete” chants are already ruined, wtg guys
yo is that a fuck you roman chant?
“What are they saying?” – Dean Wormer
ok so is that guy with the green smiley shirt and hat loaded or something? He’s like at EVERY show
*Does wanking motion*
*Leaves*
He should go heel Jericho and just leave without saying anything.
Vince: “Kill the crowd mics!”
Triple H: “They are, Pop.”
Vince: “Oh boy.”
Dadberg disappeoves of your chants
Stephanie’s music hits!
How can Vince still think people will eventually start cheering for Roman? He’s gotta go full-blown heel now right? Or do we still pretend he’s a babyface?
Well, that’s certainly not PG.
Delta
Echo
Lima
Echo
Tango
Echo
wow booes were so loud I didn’t even know Roman’s music was playing
How would people feel if Paul Heyman crossed Lesnar and started managing Reigns in a heel turn?
i dont think roman would need heyman as a heel, he seems like a natural heel
Why is Roman dressed like Sektor?
Because Sektor is the bad cyborg. He’s telegraphing his heel turn.
TECHNICALLY Taker should’ve lost to Big Show & A-Train at Mania, but that’s neither here nor there
Let the hate flow through you…
Yes…..YES!!!
He’s going to try that Jack & the Beanstalk promo again!!!!
Vince is back there saying ‘listen to that the fans are passionate about roman’ lmao
The crowd:
[i.imgur.com]
Is undertaker the best wwe wrestler who was kinda never the top guy in WWE at a given time
Roman: “What are they chanting out there?”
HHH: “I think they’re saying ‘Roman Rocks!'”
Crowd: ROMAN SUCKS
Vince: “I was saying ‘Roman Rocks.'”
Cole –> Framing it as a hypothetical. Until Taker explicitly says so… you’re all being worked.
Congrats on being smarter than everyone? Is that what you want to hear?
Hahaha! Whatever makes you happy!
Five straight minutes of Undertaker chants. Still better than the usual Raw talking open.
+1
That was the WrestleMania 33 of chants.
I’m watching on sling tv I think I’m 1 or 2 mins behind those watching on cable but I’ll try to leave good comments best I can and hope they get seen romans music just hit and the boos are defeaning
I struggle with this every week, always 2 minutes behind everyone else.
I love you Roman for shitting all over these Taker slappies. You are a treasure.
Wow listen to that mixed crowd response for Roman. It’s mixed with dislike, hatred, and deep visceral loathing.
+1
“One of the reasons the crowd is booing…”
Cole being too honest tonight.
Kane returns to avenge his brother?
Or it could be that they just don’t like Roman
That was brilliant, and I love it. But Vince, you gottttta pull the trigger on this turn.
AND HERE COME THE PRETZELS
+1
Holy shit they turned the crowd mics down QUICK
lol u cant hear cole
*Reigns in gorilla* “Do I HAVE to go out there???”
+22-2
1
Now dont you smile
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Aaaaand fuck this crowd
Please let this be it…..
and it begins…
LMAO at the “Roman is worse than Polio” sign
Almost as good as the “Roman is a Holocaust denier” sign from last night
This is the first hour of Raw, actually. Crowd chanting UN DER TAY KER ROMAN SUCKS for an hour.
Why is this goddamned crowd polluting the honoring of the Undertaker with Roman sucks chants.
I’m gonna go out on a limb and say it’s because he sucks…
But what’s more important, thank you Taker, or Roman sucks?
lmao they let them go on for too long
I hope the crowd keeps this “Undertaker” chant up for the remaining three hours.
Come on Roman, strike while the irons hot.
[Raw returns from commercial]
Chant #1004 – “UN-DER-TAK-ER”
As a fitting tribute, this Undertaker chant will continue for 27 years.
+1