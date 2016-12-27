WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/26/16

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Braun Strowman obliterated U.S. Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at the conclusion of last week’s Raw, all because his thirst for vengeance against Sami Zayn went unquenched. Can Raw General Manager Mick Foley control the unstoppable Monster Among Men? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s the final Raw of 2016, if you can believe it. Next week will be the official start of Royal Rumble Month, which is a treat that all little boys and girls look forward to all year round. This week’s show will likely be a bit of a placeholder, since it’s an observed holiday and all, but there’s a chance we’ll see some more pieces begin to fall in place regarding the Rumble.
2. Braun Strowman is still on the warpath about Sami Zayn, so who knows what he’s liable to do this week. Last week, he suplexed a Christmas tree, so maybe this week, he’ll reverse chokeslam a menorah. Will Mick Foley cave to his demands and give him Zayn? Or will Strowman realize that he easily beat up a couple of main eventers last week and focus on that instead? Probably the first option.
3. Perhaps you didn’t hear, but NEVILLE IS BACK and is looking to enact swole-ass vengeance on the cruiserweights. He and The Brian Kendrick were victorious over TJ Perkins and Rich Swann on last week’s 205 Live, but the real story was him Mortal Kombat fatality-ing TJP with one kick on last week’s Raw. If that could just happen every week from now on, that alone would make the three hours worth it on Monday nights.
4. Last week, Bayley pinned the Women’s Champion! Such a rare feat could only be topped by one thing: the debut of Emmalina. This week, expect Bayley to pin the Women’s Champion and for Emmalina to not debut. Merry Christmas!
5. Enzo Amore, as you may remember, was last seen getting beaten up by the unstoppable team of Rusev and Jindel Mahal after what I thought was a pretty soul-searching session of HR-mandating sensitivity counseling. We’re on pins and needles wondering whether Big Cass has realized what happened to Enzo yet. Here’s hoping Raw opens with him walking into the backstage area from last week, seeing Enzo still laying in the wreckage covered with a fine layer of dust, and bugs his eyes out before the theme hits.
Shane can inherit WWE now. Steph now owns the city of Chicago, she’ll be too busy running it.
+1
+1
If Intergender Tag was a thing in WWE today, Sheamus should team with Naomi and be team The GLOW.
That’s a great entrance
I see you Jojo Baby. Mmmm-mmmmm.
Big E better hit Sheamus with those ladles
They really should’ve given two fewer minutes to Steph/Reigns/Rollins talking and two more to Big E ladling cereal into people’s mouths. I am 100% serious.
New Day’s tag team reign should have been ended by their natural enemy, The Booty Man
Baptising children in booty-os
Just when I thought I was bored of New Day….
First Royal Rumble promo. There’s a late Christmas Present.
Gotta love the New Day’s Yellow Brick Road.
Steph is basically copying Vince’s speech patterns and it is pretty outstanding.
I hope she doesn’t try to copy the walk, though…
Vince has the power walk. Steph has the dance. Shane has the shuffle.
Someone get Steph some tea with honey her voice is going…she’s out of practice.
“Roman, you’ve been wanting to defend the US Title so badly”
….Buh??????
There’s gonna be some… wrestling?!?
Queen Troll.
Fish hooked em!
Stop teasing us with Shield Reunions! Just DO IT ALREADY!
Is…is Stephanie orgasming over a Shield reunion?
It’s always nice to know what gets her off.
Someone needs to do a side by side of Steph’s Shield o-face and Vince’s with Trish disrobing
Stephanie wanting to be part of the Shield is the most adorable thing ever.
Wait Seth…did you start remembering? When did you remember how to believe in the Shield?
Oh Steph.
No Ambrose, your argument is invalid
Dammit Steph, you gotta ruin the moment.
Blee Dat!
Or whatever…
meh, this is boring.
Let’s be honest here Seth, I’m really happy for you, and I’mma let you finish, but heel Triple H was and IS one of the biggest cowards of all time…all time.
How dare HHH spend the holidays with his kids.
WWE Face logic is the worst!
Fortunately Seth is a tweener.
Steph is going to pedigree Rollins.
Agree with Seth, HHH was one of the baddest things on this show for a long time
CM Punk’d!
“ARE YOU CUCKOLDING HHH, STEPH?!”
-Seth
When you go low, I get high.
Just tried to post a thank-you to the commentors and the writers for With Spandex… but it got swallowed! Take 2…
Thanks everybody for enhancing the hell out of trying to watch WWE… you’ve all got a great sense of humor and a lot of insight and, for what it’s worth, I appreciate interacting with you this year.
Brute don’t act like you aren’t a valued contributor here too though. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
WHOA! Triple-H is totally showing up now!
BURN!
Ether
The shit that makes their soul burn slow.
Damn I felt that shade two states away!
PERFECT SNIPE
Whoa, do they want CM Punk chants?
Burn.
Oh Shit, Mick’s got the night off.
BEAUTIFUL SHUT DOWN OF THE PUNK CHANTS STEPH!
*APPLAUSE*
WHOA! Punk is totally showing up now!
As evidenced by Stephanie in Chicago, I did not get what I wanted for this Christmas…
First Raw in over two months. Is Raw better or worse?
Compared to….?
Improving. Slow and Not steady. But consistent.
Steph here to hopefully put Foley into concussion protocol
Braun can’t wait for Monday Night RAWWWWWWWWR
Stephanie mom shoulder shimmying in liquid leather leggings…this is an auspicious and august start to the show.
…why are the Christmas decorations still up?
Congrats to Sin Cara for making back to back Raws
Who do you guys think is stronger Brawny Strongman or Bork Leznar?