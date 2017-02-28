WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/27/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
For the first time since being injured at the hands of Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins comes to Raw to address his condition. Will The Architect miss his second WrestleMania in a row? Also on Raw, Goldberg returns just six nights before challenging Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Seth Rollins, as noted above, returns tonight to issue a statement on his WrestleMania status. I’m going to celebrate by clutching myself and rocking back and forth, trying to reassure myself that he would only appear if he is for sure cleared to fight at Mania. LA LA LA I CAN’T HEAR ANY ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS.
2. Goldberg will also be on the show, probably to get ethered by Kevin Owens before we get a new Universal Champion on Sunday at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Maybe he’ll bring his shirtless son with him. Maybe he’s dyed his beard to match the Fastlane graphics. One thing is for sure: he’ll be real, real sweaty!
3. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have a match against each other on Sunday, so expect two of the three hours of Raw to be dedicated to making them both look real strong.
4. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are the new No. 1 contenders to the tag titles, so there’s a 100 percent chance we’ll get some permutation of that tag title match tonight. And like a 40 percent chance that Enzo will f*ck a bucket of fried chicken in front of The Club to try and get in their heads.
5. Last week’s segment with Bayley, Sasha Banks, Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair was … less than good. Maybe we’ll get some Bayley character rehab this week. I’ll settle for some wacky waving tube men, I guess. They’re still fun.
It really sounded like KO called Styles, “The Flamer of the Month”
I re-watched Lesnar/Goldberg from Mania 20 the other day. It’s even worse than I remember. Can’t wait for that to Main Event Mania 33.
Is kev’s suit a little too big?
The fact he didn’t even acknowledge Gillberg showing up two weeks ago upsets me
Um Bill…Kevin Owens was able to talk and talk because he didn’t headbutt a door before his entrance.
We’re in a timeline where we might see Chris Jericho saving Goldberg from getting beat up
Strange days indeed.
is the little BEEEOOMP guitar sound in owens theme a tribute to owen hart?
Kevin looks even more pissed off than usual.
i wonder if goldberg winning would get booed
Kevin Owens talking > Goldberg wrestling
> Goldberg talking
It also adds up in the time it takes for both to occur.
Come on Bill, you gotta spoiler alert first
+1 lol
+1
This voice is what happens when you stand and breath in your own pyro
Why is Goldberg yelling?
I think I got the black lung pop..
I REALLY hoping that after the sparks and smoke cleared that Kevin Owens would be standing over Goldberg on the floor.
I think a Halls cough drop would clear up whatever is going on with Bill’s throat.
Haha Dadberg entrance too long, fatties in wisconsin winded from chanting Goldberg
Is he walking from the damn airport!?
Opening with the Goldberg. Who needs suspense.
Apron power bomb please!!!
Imagine how sweaty Goldberg will be outside in Orlando. Good thing he wears black trunks.
Kill it tonight, commenters! I am at the show and that is all the people need to know!
A part-timer coming back to phone it in against a full-timer who is killing it? MUST BE THE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA!