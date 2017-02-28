WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/27/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

For the first time since being injured at the hands of Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins comes to Raw to address his condition. Will The Architect miss his second WrestleMania in a row? Also on Raw, Goldberg returns just six nights before challenging Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Seth Rollins, as noted above, returns tonight to issue a statement on his WrestleMania status. I’m going to celebrate by clutching myself and rocking back and forth, trying to reassure myself that he would only appear if he is for sure cleared to fight at Mania. LA LA LA I CAN’T HEAR ANY ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS.

2. Goldberg will also be on the show, probably to get ethered by Kevin Owens before we get a new Universal Champion on Sunday at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Maybe he’ll bring his shirtless son with him. Maybe he’s dyed his beard to match the Fastlane graphics. One thing is for sure: he’ll be real, real sweaty!

3. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have a match against each other on Sunday, so expect two of the three hours of Raw to be dedicated to making them both look real strong.

4. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are the new No. 1 contenders to the tag titles, so there’s a 100 percent chance we’ll get some permutation of that tag title match tonight. And like a 40 percent chance that Enzo will f*ck a bucket of fried chicken in front of The Club to try and get in their heads.

5. Last week’s segment with Bayley, Sasha Banks, Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair was … less than good. Maybe we’ll get some Bayley character rehab this week. I’ll settle for some wacky waving tube men, I guess. They’re still fun.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!