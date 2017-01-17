WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/16/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Appearing on Raw for the first time since suffering defeat at the hands of Goldberg in 86 seconds, Brock Lesnar is ready to send a message to his Royal Rumble Match opponents — including the WCW icon. What havoc will The Beast Incarnate wreak? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Brock Lesnar is back! Not even in POG form, or anything! The Beast Incarnate returns for the first time since losing to Goldberg at Survivor Series to hype up his Royal Rumble appearance. Don’t worry, that means what you know it means: he’s going to softly bounce up and down and grin while Paul Heyman talks about the Royal Rumble. Hey, maybe he’ll wreck shop a throw a car door into the crowd. I mean, it’s happened before.
2. The Chris and Kevin Show is going to enjoy two entire weeks as the top singles champions of Raw before the Rumble, so I’m just going to guess that they start their reign of dominance by losing a non-title handicap match to Roman Reigns. Gotta keep the Big Dog strong. It’s his yard, we just poop in it. Or whatever.
3. Bayley is the number one contender to Charlotte Flair’s Raw Women’s Championship? Question mark? But she and Sasha Banks have been getting trucked pretty well by Nia Jax and Charlotte, and Stephanie McMahon has been undermining them at every turn. Can Bayley successfully rally the Yes Movement to her side? Or will the Authority keep — oh wait, sorry, wrong chat window.
4. Neville is still on the warpath, and is coming off an impressive not-even-a-cruiserweight-match against Tommy End at this past weekend’s UK Championship Tournament. Which hapless cruiserweight will he murder this week en route to his Cruiserweight Championship match against Rich Swann at the Royal Rumble? [spins wheel] Oh, it’s Harv Sihra. Sorry, Harv. Gurv will prepare a beautiful memorial service, I’m sure.
5. Two weeks ago, Cesaro lost to Karl Anderson via distraction, and last week, Sheamus triumphed over Luke Gallows via the dreaded double distraction. How will The Club continue their path back to being relevant? Perhaps a series of distractions throughout all three hours of Raw, ending with Gallows rolling up Anderson in a match they’re not even participants in. The Aristocrats!
As always, we're including 10 of the best comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
OH Shit. Braun. Yes Tanka, Braun here has had quite a nice story arc that you missed. He was actually put down, but it took Roman AND Goldberg, spearing him.
Now that Jericho has held every title, do they finally have him become a Rumble winner? The guys an instant hall of famer, how great would it be for him to add that to his resume.
Anything can happen when two people share a Wrestlemania main event, cous’.
Is that new music for Seth? Or just an intro I didn’t recognize?
so a Smackdown guy has to win the Rumble right? There are already a couple of storylines concerning the Universal Championship that doesn’t require a Rumble winner
Seth’s got a point. Triple H loves being in the main event at Mania
But the real question is…will Curtis Axel be in the rumble?
The US title goes so well with a sport coat and skinny jeans
But how does he repeat after 29 eliminations? :O
Return 0;
Lesnar throws Cutis Axel over the top rope.
He walks under the second rope.
Heyman feeds him a Jimmy Johns hoagie.
He takes a short nap on the announce table.
Lesnar gets back in the ring, tosses Titus O’Neil over the top rope.
Titus will either not be in the Royal Rumble, or eliminated in like 10 seconds by The Boogeyman
I just picture Lesnar coming down to the ring during the Rumble with a cot and cooler filled with Jimmie Johns.
Sleeping in the Rumble seems like a horrible strategy
The guy with the “I came to see Roman” sheepishly puts it back, heh
Oh I like that. Paul “The Calm Before the Storm” Heyman.
the wwe title should be closing WM
The Hurricane is back?!?
Openin strong, PAULY!
Did someone just try to rush the ring? Why did Reigns flinch?
“I’ll tell you right now who’s gonna be complaining at the Rumble”
*Entire crowd raises hands*
I appreciate Roman having the memory to acknowledge how many numbers game the Shield won.
Happy Jericho Fan got edited to look less happy. Is that gaslighting? That’s a new term to me.
apron bomb looks nasty to take
Yes, tell us all about the shark cage Cole. We’re dying to know
No ten bell salute for Snuka
I was surprised they even acknowledged his passing, tbh.
They’ll probably do it when they do his video montage.
The Charges were dropped due to his condition and he was never scrubbed from the Hall of Fame, therefore, the liability evaporated.
That would be nice. Everyone has their sins. The man seemed to be having it rough before he left this world. WWE should honor his wrestling legacy properly.
Vince Mcmahon’s two favorite people are MLK and JFK.
It’s always rang so hollow when WWE has done their MLK or Black History Month tributes. But I suppose it’s something a lot of wrestling fans need to be beaten over the head with.
I think it’s because they employee and/or endorse racist people. Kind of makes their tributes mute.
Hard cut to Titus being made to look like an asshole.
Where’s John Lewis?
Be cool if they just put The New Day in that montage.
Looks like the WWE is getting a jump on Black History Month with this Dr. King montage.
For Jimmy and Martin…how odd.
Hello all. Wrestlemania season is upon us and I’ve already purchased my ticket since it’s just the next town over. Problem is I’ve been super negligent of WWE and all things wrestling because I’ve been working non-stop. I’m sure I’ve missed some excellence. Can you fill me in, please? I’ll be watching RAW for the first time in months and I wanna know what’s new!
Welcome back! If the last thing you remember was a main event scene in the form of some combo of Rollins/Owens/Jericho/Reigns, then you haven’t missed much.
But! Neville is back and he is AWESOME.
@Clay Quartermain, hey, that’s awesome! I knew deep down WWE would get their wits about themselves and realize Neville is that dude. He’s heel, I’m assuming?
yep! No cape, all black tights, and terrorizing everyone under 205 lbs. it pretty wonderful.
Everyone the smarks would want to be champ now is
Yet we still don’t like the show
It’s the WAY that he’s champ that’s terrible.
It’s Majin Neville to place it concisely. He is PISSED. Welcome back beautiful.
Who’s champ that peeps aren’t pleased with?
Kevin Owens.
KO isn’t the guy who Destroyed John Cena in his main roster match, he’s the guy who Triple H handed the belt and “needs” Jericho to help him retain. It’s…not a good look by comparison.
Perfectly put.
I can see that. Is that image their projecting like Owens isn’t self-made, like his Cena conquer never happened?
Well it was a while ago and Goldfish Memories. The main issue is that KO himself, isn’t acting like it. He’s become…dependent.
6. WWE runs its yearly “hey, we’re sensitive about the plight of the blacks!” tribute to MLK. Will they resist the urge to photoshop long, wet black hair and a SWAT vest on him?
