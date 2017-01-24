WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/23/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

One week after Brock Lesnar stormed Monday night’s hottest show, the man who conquered The Beast Incarnate at Survivor Series, Goldberg, will make a special appearance on Raw. What will Goldberg have to say mere days before he faces Lesnar and 28 other Superstars in WWE’s over-the-top-rope extravaganza, the Royal Rumble Match? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s the last Raw before the 2017 Royal Rumble, so it’s like part one of the go-home show. It’s also time to start getting super pumped, because everyone agrees the Rumble is the best, and we’re about to find out whether we’re going to have to pretend to hate the WrestleMania main event before we watch it and have a good time anyway.

2. Goldberg is back! Again! Hopefully he’ll get to spear and jackhammer some fools to get us good and ready for the Royal Rumble, and also hopefully those aforementioned fools won’t just be Rusev.

3. Last week, Seth Rollins got walloped with steel chair shots, Roman Reigns got put through the announce table, and Sami Zayn got carried off, presumably to Braun Strowman’s remote hurtin’ shack. The two top main event stars on the roster and their ginger sudden-nebbish buddy will look to get their revenge, because keeping Roman Reigns strong is job No. 1 when it comes to the Road to WrestleMania.

4. Bayley read a poem last week. This week we’re hoping she goes full South Park goth kids and wears Azrael Abyss makeup while she talks about how life is pain. Bonus points if the wacky waving inflatable tube men have frowny faces and are smoking cigarettes. And they only half-inflate.

5. THE BYEW-IFULL UHLEESHA FAAUUUUOOOOOUUUGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHSSSSSS.

