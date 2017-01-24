WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/23/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
One week after Brock Lesnar stormed Monday night’s hottest show, the man who conquered The Beast Incarnate at Survivor Series, Goldberg, will make a special appearance on Raw. What will Goldberg have to say mere days before he faces Lesnar and 28 other Superstars in WWE’s over-the-top-rope extravaganza, the Royal Rumble Match? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s the last Raw before the 2017 Royal Rumble, so it’s like part one of the go-home show. It’s also time to start getting super pumped, because everyone agrees the Rumble is the best, and we’re about to find out whether we’re going to have to pretend to hate the WrestleMania main event before we watch it and have a good time anyway.
2. Goldberg is back! Again! Hopefully he’ll get to spear and jackhammer some fools to get us good and ready for the Royal Rumble, and also hopefully those aforementioned fools won’t just be Rusev.
3. Last week, Seth Rollins got walloped with steel chair shots, Roman Reigns got put through the announce table, and Sami Zayn got carried off, presumably to Braun Strowman’s remote hurtin’ shack. The two top main event stars on the roster and their ginger sudden-nebbish buddy will look to get their revenge, because keeping Roman Reigns strong is job No. 1 when it comes to the Road to WrestleMania.
4. Bayley read a poem last week. This week we’re hoping she goes full South Park goth kids and wears Azrael Abyss makeup while she talks about how life is pain. Bonus points if the wacky waving inflatable tube men have frowny faces and are smoking cigarettes. And they only half-inflate.
5. THE BYEW-IFULL UHLEESHA FAAUUUUOOOOOUUUGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHSSSSSS.
Cole: “And you’ve gotta believe Roman Reigns is IRATE tonight!”
*Roman walks to the ring, smirks, half-smiles, Jim Halperts*
*crowd continues to boo the shit out of the top babyface for more than two straight years*
Vince: “This is fine.”
If Jericho doesn’t dress like a showgirl and dance around in that shark cage, I will be slightly disappointed.
“I’m gonna be holding the WWE Universal Championship over my head baby.”
WE KNOW Roman. WE KNOW. There’s no need to rub it in.
I thought it was 60,000 in the Alamo dome?
“Roman Reigns & Cage in the ring” sounds a lot better on paper than in practice
On the plus side this does mean Roman’s not in the rumble match itself, right?
40,000 people? I thought the Alamodome holds 70,000.
I thought they were saying 60000 before.
I’ll take Worst Possible Opening for $1600, Alex
(Tonight on RAW)
“Trust me, Emmalina is coming” — Sean Spicer
+1, period.
+1 Hot damn…Alternative Facts are gonna be like Mauroisms
Best recap opening ever!
Totally out of nowhere, but does today’s entrance music bore anyone else? Watching the Network, I was reminded of how during the Attitude Era even midcarders had unique and engaging entrance music (NAO, Val Venis, The Godfather). Today, even top stars like Owens, Ambrose, and Reigns have Generic Rock Song #103 as their music. Am I overplaying how much of an effect entrance themes have in making a star?
Shinsuke’s dope for obvs reasons, AJ too. But I can se what you mean. When the Shield broke up, it’s like they gave each one the shittiest most generic guitar riffs. I don’t know if I’d call Val or Godfather’s music unique and engaging though.
Oh NXT themes rule. I love Nakamura’s and Roode’s. And I have AJ’s on my phone. But there seems to be a lack of good themes out there. And while maybe not “engaging,” guys like Venis and Godfather had unique themes. Once they hit, you knew who it was. Maybe I shouldn’t have said “engaging.”
It’s pretty 50/50 some are awesome, some are garbage. It’s the difference between Kevin Owen’s awesome threatening guitar riff and then there’s Seth Rollins beat defying hot garbage. Then you’ve got Baron Corbin’s murder theme which is great but with an awesome visual. And there’s few things that can touch AJ Styles theme. But yeah there seems to be less…tailoring lately. I’m sure it’s just a slump though.
This is a very good point. When KO’s music hits, I’m never like “my god that’s Kevin Owens music?”. Cesaro may hate his theme, but at least I know who’s coming out.
I still say that AJ’s theme is heavily influenced by Homies Over Hoes
So, for regarding the UK tournament having been wrapped up, in lieu of the classic vignettes like The Cruiserweights Are Coming, might I posit: [img0.etsystatic.com]
?
+1 If by land
+2 if by sea
Also +1