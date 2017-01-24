WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/23/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
One week after Brock Lesnar stormed Monday night’s hottest show, the man who conquered The Beast Incarnate at Survivor Series, Goldberg, will make a special appearance on Raw. What will Goldberg have to say mere days before he faces Lesnar and 28 other Superstars in WWE’s over-the-top-rope extravaganza, the Royal Rumble Match? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s the last Raw before the 2017 Royal Rumble, so it’s like part one of the go-home show. It’s also time to start getting super pumped, because everyone agrees the Rumble is the best, and we’re about to find out whether we’re going to have to pretend to hate the WrestleMania main event before we watch it and have a good time anyway.
2. Goldberg is back! Again! Hopefully he’ll get to spear and jackhammer some fools to get us good and ready for the Royal Rumble, and also hopefully those aforementioned fools won’t just be Rusev.
3. Last week, Seth Rollins got walloped with steel chair shots, Roman Reigns got put through the announce table, and Sami Zayn got carried off, presumably to Braun Strowman’s remote hurtin’ shack. The two top main event stars on the roster and their ginger sudden-nebbish buddy will look to get their revenge, because keeping Roman Reigns strong is job No. 1 when it comes to the Road to WrestleMania.
4. Bayley read a poem last week. This week we’re hoping she goes full South Park goth kids and wears Azrael Abyss makeup while she talks about how life is pain. Bonus points if the wacky waving inflatable tube men have frowny faces and are smoking cigarettes. And they only half-inflate.
5. THE BYEW-IFULL UHLEESHA FAAUUUUOOOOOUUUGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHSSSSSS.
Some say Lord Tensai started the Gaijin Revolution
“What can you gain from a 1-on-1 match 6 days away from defending the tag titles?”
Well Cole, probably the same thing you’d learn 13 days away… and 20 days away… and 27 days away…
“Fuck you, will do EVERY combination!” – Raw booking staff.
Two referees won’t be enough.
Two referees in a cage won’t be enough.
A lumberjack match surrounded by referees won’t be enough.
The only stipulation that can resolve the tag team controversy? A Referee Stairs Match.
Yo, what is The Club’s gimmick in WWE?
They always lose.
Boring guys who were once wrestlers in japan
Mediocre Looking Caucasian Husbands
“Guy with Hot Asian Wife” and “Festus”
MMMM. Thank You Jojo.
‘Member when the president of the U.S. bought this show but they had to end that storyline the next week because stockholders freaked out?
I already forgot about the Dusty finish for the heels last week
You mean you can wear stripper clothes even when you’re not a stripper?
CESARO: You tell me.
i had no clue there was a condemned 2
That opener was like a parody of the last two years of Roman Reigns.
The NXT Women’s Championship match should really be billed as Asuka versus All of Them.
#AsukaAll
Is there a reason it’s not Ember Moon vs Asuka?
Saving it for Takeover before Mania?
They want that for Orlando, I guess.
I’m alright with Asuka piling Billie, Peyton, and Nikki on top of each other and using said pile of dead bodies as a throne before hand though.
So anyone want to place bets on Emma debutting tonight? I also have a second pool running on which comes first: Emmalina’s debut, or the inevitable heat death of the universe.
It’s been postponed until after the Rumble.
Really? Scientsist have started calling the implosion of our galaxy “the Rumble” now? Interesting, can’t wait to see her.
“I’m something you’re never gonna be around here! Vince’s special boy =^‥^=”
As if I needed any more proof that NXT was made for me, they’re using Ghost for their themr song
I haven’t really been keeping up with NXT since the last Takeover, anything worth catching up on before the next one?
No, NXT has been verying degrees of Meh and Bad the last few months
Another great DiY vs. Revival Match. The stuff with Nikki Cross and Asuka has been fun. Oh and ofcourse Corey Graves’ commentary in general.
basically just watch takeovers
Owens’ French Canadian roots mean that he is The Ghee.
Announce team acting like there might be a match between Y2J and Reigns after the break.
“I’m going to win back the US title and replace it with an ugly belt” – Roman Reigns
How many shark cage playsets do I have to buy this week to stop them from constantly plugging this gimmick?
Please don’t tell me we’re going back to that?
He already is THE guy you stupid idiot!!
Chris Jericho: Ya Dig?
Undertaker: Why yes, I do.
Roman/Braun for the US title at WM.
The only that kills a Vince push is another Vince push
I’m really hoping that’s true.
Where’s Lesner to end an opening segment when you need it?
Chris Jericho may be the WWE MVP on the mic this year.
“You’re gonna be the one to get his ass whipped… with your best from”
So… there’s two of them? Fuckin Reigns promos…
It’s NoStradamus, not NoTre-dame-us, You Stupid Idiot.
Chris Salamico is my porn name.
Jesus, talking to Roman is like trying to talk to a dog. A really big dog
Reigns is Cliford comfirmed
Put that mutt DOWN and out of his misery.
He’s not red.
That’s a wildly specific qualifier Kevin
Cole: “And you’ve gotta believe Roman Reigns is IRATE tonight!”
*Roman walks to the ring, smirks, half-smiles, Jim Halperts*
*crowd continues to boo the shit out of the top babyface for more than two straight years*
Vince: “This is fine.”
If Jericho doesn’t dress like a showgirl and dance around in that shark cage, I will be slightly disappointed.
What if he goes the Gogo Boots and minidress route instead?
“I’m gonna be holding the WWE Universal Championship over my head baby.”
WE KNOW Roman. WE KNOW. There’s no need to rub it in.
I thought it was 60,000 in the Alamo dome?
“Roman Reigns & Cage in the ring” sounds a lot better on paper than in practice
On the plus side this does mean Roman’s not in the rumble match itself, right?
40,000 people? I thought the Alamodome holds 70,000.
I thought they were saying 60000 before.
I’ll take Worst Possible Opening for $1600, Alex
(Tonight on RAW)
“Trust me, Emmalina is coming” — Sean Spicer
Totally out of nowhere, but does today’s entrance music bore anyone else? Watching the Network, I was reminded of how during the Attitude Era even midcarders had unique and engaging entrance music (NAO, Val Venis, The Godfather). Today, even top stars like Owens, Ambrose, and Reigns have Generic Rock Song #103 as their music. Am I overplaying how much of an effect entrance themes have in making a star?
Shinsuke’s dope for obvs reasons, AJ too. But I can se what you mean. When the Shield broke up, it’s like they gave each one the shittiest most generic guitar riffs. I don’t know if I’d call Val or Godfather’s music unique and engaging though.
Oh NXT themes rule. I love Nakamura’s and Roode’s. And I have AJ’s on my phone. But there seems to be a lack of good themes out there. And while maybe not “engaging,” guys like Venis and Godfather had unique themes. Once they hit, you knew who it was. Maybe I shouldn’t have said “engaging.”
It’s pretty 50/50 some are awesome, some are garbage. It’s the difference between Kevin Owen’s awesome threatening guitar riff and then there’s Seth Rollins beat defying hot garbage. Then you’ve got Baron Corbin’s murder theme which is great but with an awesome visual. And there’s few things that can touch AJ Styles theme. But yeah there seems to be less…tailoring lately. I’m sure it’s just a slump though.
This is a very good point. When KO’s music hits, I’m never like “my god that’s Kevin Owens music?”. Cesaro may hate his theme, but at least I know who’s coming out.
I still say that AJ’s theme is heavily influenced by Homies Over Hoes
It’s DMX’s No Sunshine Cyniclone.
So, for regarding the UK tournament having been wrapped up, in lieu of the classic vignettes like The Cruiserweights Are Coming, might I posit: [img0.etsystatic.com]
?
