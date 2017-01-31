WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/30/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Last night at Royal Rumble, the Raw Tag Team Titles fell into the hands of two “good brothers,” The King of the Cruiserweights was crowned and Kevin Owens retained the WWE Universal Championship under monstrously questionable circumstances. How will the Raw landscape continue to change tonight? — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. After being humiliated by Goldberg for a second time during Sunday’s Royal Rumble match, Brock Lesnar can’t be happy. Is tonight the night Lesnar finally takes a piece out of Goldberg, or will the returning legend continue to embarrass the Beast Incarnate?

2. After attacking her husband during Saturday’s NXT show in front of all his large sons, Stephanie McMahon has promised to have words with Seth Rollins. What consequences will Rollins end up facing? A fine? A suspension? Someone from NXT working out their daddy issues by trying to beat up Rollins in front of Triple H?

3. Without his BFF Jericho by his side (due to being suspended above the ring in a shark cage because wrestling), Kevin Owens was able to retain his Universal Championship with an assist from Braun Strowman and his sassy new hairdo. Is your wrestling OTP about to become an OT3, or is Strowman trying to take out all of the competition to become the dampest WWE Superstar?

4. After a controversial finish (they totally cheated), Anderson and Gallows were able to make off with the Raw Tag Team Championship. Will Sheamus and Cesaro fight to get their titles back, or was their argument post-Rumble elimination the beginning of the end for these international sweethearts?

5. Charlotte is now 16-0 when it comes to pay-per-view matches. After successfully retaining her title against Bayley, will a new challenger step up an try to dethrone “The Queen”?

