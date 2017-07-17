WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/17/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Roman Reigns will clash with Samoa Joe live on Raw, with the winner going on to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Can The Big Dog earn his first singles victory over The Samoan Submission Machine and Superman Punch his ticket to a title opportunity at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Also on Raw, General Manager Kurt Angle comes clean about a career-threatening predicament. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. There’s a big ol’ No. 1 contender match tonight between Samoan Joes, as Samoa Joe takes on Roman Reigns. The winner will earn the right to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, even though Reigns lost his last PPV match and then tried to do a murder. Wrestling!

2. Kurt Angle loves somebody, and that somebody is gonna be on Raw! Love! Everyone is expecting the person on the other end of the phone to be Stephanie McMahon, so maybe we’ll get something that will truly shock the world, because it is none other than the Shockmaster! (It’s Stephanie.)

3. Dean Ambrose will kick off Raw. WWE is promoting that pretty heavily, but it’s just going to have something to do with his still-happening feud with the Miz, which will outlive all of us.

4. Last week, the Hardy Boyz lost to the Club and then got beaten down by the Revival. We’re probably on the verge of somebody getting broken, but most importantly the TOP GUYS are back and still kicking ass. We here at With Spandex are SO READY for a Hardys vs. Revival feud. Let’s hope it lasts as long as Miz vs. Ambrose. (Not really.)

5. Big Cass and Big Show rolled around in a tussle last week. Fingers crossed that this leads to a “loser is no longer big” match. It’s like the opposite of wishing on a Zoltar machine.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!