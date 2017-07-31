WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/31/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw in Pittsburgh, all of Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponents will collide in what’s sure to be a hellacious Triple Threat Match. Will it be Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman or Samoa Joe who gains key momentum en route to The Biggest Event of the Summer? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. We’re less than three weeks away from SummerSlam, so this is one of those few times of the year when stuff actually starts to happen on Raw. (See also: The Road To WrestleMania™, and the lesser-known Moving Walkway To Survivor Series™). However, we can’t guarantee the episode still won’t also feature Bayley gushing over a pretzel dog again or something.

2. Jason Jordan made his singles debut on Raw last week to resounding silence, so they’re putting him in a MizTV segment this week to make sure he’ll earn some cheers once he inevitably hits the Miz. Also, there’s a 10000% chance this MizTV segment ends with Dean Ambrose coming out and challenging Miz for the King Of Soft Style trophy (which is just an old Ultimate Warrior Wrestling Buddy someone found in the WWE warehouse) at SummerSlam.

3. Finn Bálor is being moved into a feud against Bray Wyatt, so expect some more BLEARPs and pre-taped promos set in the desert leading up to Finn beating Bray at SummerSlam.

4. Still holding out hope that we get some more action in that Goldust reboot storyline. Or, alternately, there will be a tag team turmoil match to determine new No. 1 contenders or something and Golden Truth will reunite without an explanation. Storytelling!

5. The cruiserweights will probably do something. There is still a cruiserweight division, and not just Neville, right? I black out a lot during Raw (mainly every time someone mispronounces “W”).

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!