WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/5/17

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After winning last night’s Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match, Samoa Joe will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire. How will The Beast Incarnate and his advocate, Paul Heyman, respond to The Samoan Submission Specialist’s victory? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s the fallout show from Extreme Rules, and we finally have a definitive No. 1 contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar is a real thing that will happen in 2017, so let’s crown SmoJo our new hero and look forward to the sweat-drenched battle that is to come.

2. Alexa Bliss has successfully vanquished poor, terrible, lousy-ass main-roster Bayley. Who will be her next challenger? Hint: I have a hunch it won’t be Nia Jax. Nia Jax probably won’t like that.

3. The Hardy Boyz have lost their Raw Tag Team Championship, due to Rules being too Extreme to really keep track of. Will this be the thing that finally breaks the WWE version of Matt Hardy? Please god yes please oh god come on give us this one thing please.

4. The Miz has captured his seventh (!) Intercontinental Championship and has promised the fans a “comeback tour.” Anything that gives Miz more airtime and potentially doesn’t involve Dean Ambrose is always a good thing. Haha, just kidding, Dean will probably start a new PPV cycle buildup to his rematch at Good Golly Miss Molly.

5. The “Kurt Angle might be ruined” intrigue will continue to ramp up. What does Corey Graves know? Try to act surprised when the dirt-dealer ends up being Stephanie McMahon. We’d settle for Hornswoggle behind a laptop at this point.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!