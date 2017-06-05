WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/5/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
After winning last night’s Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match, Samoa Joe will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire. How will The Beast Incarnate and his advocate, Paul Heyman, respond to The Samoan Submission Specialist’s victory? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s the fallout show from Extreme Rules, and we finally have a definitive No. 1 contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar is a real thing that will happen in 2017, so let’s crown SmoJo our new hero and look forward to the sweat-drenched battle that is to come.
2. Alexa Bliss has successfully vanquished poor, terrible, lousy-ass main-roster Bayley. Who will be her next challenger? Hint: I have a hunch it won’t be Nia Jax. Nia Jax probably won’t like that.
3. The Hardy Boyz have lost their Raw Tag Team Championship, due to Rules being too Extreme to really keep track of. Will this be the thing that finally breaks the WWE version of Matt Hardy? Please god yes please oh god come on give us this one thing please.
4. The Miz has captured his seventh (!) Intercontinental Championship and has promised the fans a “comeback tour.” Anything that gives Miz more airtime and potentially doesn’t involve Dean Ambrose is always a good thing. Haha, just kidding, Dean will probably start a new PPV cycle buildup to his rematch at Good Golly Miss Molly.
5. The “Kurt Angle might be ruined” intrigue will continue to ramp up. What does Corey Graves know? Try to act surprised when the dirt-dealer ends up being Stephanie McMahon. We’d settle for Hornswoggle behind a laptop at this point.
so they still dont have anything for finn??
Watch next week as Samoa Joe takes a bite from a Jimmy John’s sandwich and throws it in the trash!
That’s a +1
That’s how he’ll show Finn Balor who is boss. “Watch me eat carbs, I’ll do it!” — Samoa Joe
@Designated Piledriver +1
@Endy_Mion +1 for you too.
Thanks brother
+1
Shit,,,,,Bray helping Joe tear down Brock would be a sweet twist
The Husky Boyz
Them running around wrecking shit in the 1st half of the 5-way last night was pretty good.
The Shield guys are annoyingly protected
no finn?
Seth you got caught not putting respekt on Bray’s name!
yo seth has hit the waitlock knee like once ever?
Would love to see Heyman show up with a kendo stick.
Next on the WWE Network: “Booker T: Cheetah Expert”
Ambrose being on on the same show as Seth has infected his dives.
rollins’ suicide dives are reaching ambrose levels
…..dive.
You earned it Seth.
Rollins’ dive might be worse than Ambrose’s. At least Dean sends you somewhat backwards
“Taking care of Business” that would have been a better PPV name.
I’d pop for a finished called “The Bachman-Turner Overdriver”
To be fair, that’s better than most ppv names
WWE: Taking Care of Business
I feel like some marketing guy, would wine that it’s too many syllables or something. On the other hand you could work it with the catchphrases, “All accounts will be settled cause we’re taking care of business”, “At Taking Care of Business, I’ll be taking care of you.”, “At Taking Care of Business, I’m taking you out.” There’s actually potential there. I think you’d need a good faction that has businessmen as their backers or their gimmick to really make it work.
I usually say that Randy and Goldust have the best power slam in the business, but Joe just made a compelling case. His was an intercept, so he was moving under Seth laterally as he whipped him around…that was impressive.
Damn, I love those super-quick power slams.
Booker: Yeah. I felt unstoppable before I faced HHH at that one Mania…..[sobs].
Did he say 2007? Wasn’t he in TNA then?
I am still very sad about that.
@The Real Birdman According to the wiki, he was in WWE until October of 2007.
Sounds like he was stopped to to me
Smackdown I Love You
Owens vs Nak tomorrow night? Sold
Was waiting for Big Show to crash that Gold Bond ad.
“You said you were busy at Wrestlemania. For this? I had to watch Mojo win because of you!”
The WWE already named a PPV after an old, hokey song.
Wooooah, wooooah…Wrestlemania!
At least they sung that one themselves.
Alright now Popeyes Lady trying to feed me chicken AND cookies at the same time!? Is this the movie Coraline? Is she my Other Mother trying to tempt me into some kind of spider trap?
I really hope Lesnar holds the title until the La Bamba Pay-per-view, or if not, at least until Rock Around the Clock.
He can hold it until Johnny B Goode where he faces a returning Johnny B Badd. For Sable!
@The Real Birdman Your ideas intrigue me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.
Yes, I would definitely subscribe as well.
Especially if you hire Son of A and Baron as contributors.
Who’s that running to the ring? Good Golly, it’s Miss Molly!…….Holly!
Well done @TheBrokenMSol
That Jersey makes Rollins look like a Juggalo Power Ranger
would watch
Is this show better than average or were last week and last night way worse than usual?
Like most things the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
Raw goes with some really high peaks in a valley of garbage (or average to bland because there’s nothing new), while Smackdown is more even keeled all the way though with coherent and fun even if you don’t get monster moments like Serial Killer Joe sending a Pauliegram to The Beast.
The Raws after a ppv are typically better than the rest in the cycle
@The Real Birdman Which is weird, because the build to the PPVs should be better than the aftermath of the PPVs.
Yo dawg, I heard you like recaps
Tune in July 2nd at 8 eastern on the WWE network for our next pay per view “Yakkety Yak”
Don’t Talk Back
And after Summerslam, our new pay per view, “Particle Man”.
In all seriousness, why don’t they jsut go for WWE R.E.S.P.E.C.T. That works.
I tuned in late, why did Joe attack Kassius Ohno like that?
“Don’t Be Cruel.”
No Finn Balor this week?
ok I like the aesthetic of this now get a good rockabilly band like tiger army to do the intro
Yeah I don’t mind the 50s stylings one bit. The wrestler’s symbols as car symbols is cool. But that name tho.
I wish they showed split screen footage of that phone call where Brock is just bouncing back and forth while Paulie answers him.
+1 Better Brock’s not even talking, Paulie is just knowing what he’s asking by the breathing.
The payoff to the Enzo and Cass story will come at Great Balls of Fire, and it’ll turn out the attackers are Deuce and Domino.
Missed opportunity not having the caller id read: BRRRROCK LESNAAAAARRRR
+1
+1
I pray these ’50s-themed ads for Great Balls of Fire means every match is going to be 60 minutes, filled with headlocks and end with a drop kick. But that might remind people too much of 205 Live.
I feel like “Great Balls of Fire” came about from HHH losing a bet to Vince
That also might be how his marriage came about
i would have purposely lost any bet to marry steph. hellllllllloooooooooo nurse….
@Frank Ducks , I think we’d all agree that getting Stephanie would mean you won the bet
@Mr. Bliss I agree, the joke was poorly structured…Steph is tops
Seriously that’s a win.
Yea, Steph is definitely a top
Mr. Bliss there is definitely Fanfic to support that.
This is the most fake thing on the whole show because it implies that:
A) Brock cares about any other non-family human being that isn’t a bartender or a butcher.
B) Brock would walk out to his phone shed to call Paul and ask for revenge advice on a Monday night.
C)Brock actually watches Raw.
Not even the phenomenal video team could make Great Balls of Fire look good.
Especially since we know it’s just going to be a regular show, with the regular set with regular matches.
The worst thing about them naming the Pay Per View that is that it is literally impossible for me to ever get tired of hearing the song. I mean it’s such a betrayal.
Goodness Gracious
Honky Tonk Man is totally showing up for ‘Great Balls of Fire’.
“I don’t mean you just show up on Raw…”
“I know Paul…I also hop in place and grin while you talk.”
+1
If Lesnar is at RAW next week, Enzo better call in sick..
UNLEASH THE KRAKEN!!!
I love that Paul actually has an old phone ring as his ringer
Paul Heyman: “OK, goodbye mom, thanks for calling.”
Oh wow is this the same trainer who patches up Sasha Banks every other week? You can do better Paul.
Has he been crying?
Wouldn’t you be?
Can you cry in a coma?
Many movies have told me yes.
Alexa Bliss: Super Genius
I hope it’s Joe just saying “7 days…”
+1 Ringoober
+1 i snorted so hard it hurt
That was a decent angle, but the exexution was lacking.
No Corey…these are all Gretchen Wieners…all of them.