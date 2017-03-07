WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/6/17

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After Kevin Owens was distracted by the sudden appearance of Chris Jericho last night at WWE Fastlane, Goldberg made short work of The Prizefighter to become the new Universal Champion. Tonight, the iconic Superstar comes to Raw with his sights set on WrestleMania, where he’ll defend his title against The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Welp, Fastlane happened, and it was pretty much what we expected, and we’re all kind of sad about it. But now that Fastlane is officially behind us, we’re going to start to get more than the two world title matches locked in for WrestleMania. So the actual build for WrestleMania should begin tonight. Catch the excitement!

2. Fans are going to be treated to an exclusive look at Seth Rollins doing exercises and getting his knee iced tonight. Keep in mind that this will be infinitely more interesting than the middle hour of Fastlane.

3. Bayley ended Charlotte Flair’s undefeated PPV streak on Sunday, but the match also featured some light grasping by Sasha Banks that didn’t result in a DQ, so expect Stephanie McMahon to reverse the decision, or strip Bayley of the title, or cancel the women’s division and replace it with a weekly segment where she makes Mick Foley cry, or something.

4. Braun Strowman lost to Roman Reigns, and we didn’t even get to see the Undertaker’s dong. Wait, I meant “hear.” Sorry about that. Will the Undertaker dong tonight? WHERE ARE THE DONGS.

5. Rich Swann got a pinfall in a Kickoff tag team match last night, so now he gets to challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship tonight. Let’s all just hope this ends with us finally getting to the Austin Aries factory.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!