WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/4/17

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw in Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose challenge Cesaro & Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Can the Shield brothers clear The Bar? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Raw is live from With Spandex’s home base of Los Angeles tonight, which means me and Bill Hanstock will be live and in public, if you will. If you’re going to Raw as well, find us and say hi! I’ll be the giant Hornswoggle wearing a shirt of a wrestler nobody likes.

2. There’s a big Tag Team Championship match set for the show, so let’s hope that’s a 35-minute main event and not a thrown-out show-opener that turns into a six-man tag or whatever.

3. We also get our second fatal four-way to name Rich Swann’s opponent in the Cruiserweight Championship number one contender match next week, as it’s Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese. Gulak’s almost definitely winning that to set up a heel vs. face thing for next week, but Jesus take the wheel if we’re finally getting a Mustafa Ali push.

4. Paige returns to one-on-one competition against Sasha Banks, so we’ll get to see if she’s got any ring rust.

5. Expect the Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe and Kane vs. Braun Strowman feuds to continue, with one or possibly both ending in a PUNCH EACH OTHER IN THE THROAT match.

We’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, and we’ll see you in Stone Cold’s favorite city of Loase Angle-ese.