WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread For 12/18/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The Beast Incarnate is back! After a monstrous main event pitting Braun Strowman against Kane ended in a double count-out, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar does not have a challenger for the Royal Rumble event. As the WWE Universe awaits a decision by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, The Conqueror resurfaces. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Clash of Champions 2017. It doesn’t have anything to do with Raw, but it might make you happy you aren’t watching Smackdown.
2. Is Braun Strowman the number one contender, or is Kane? Brock Lesnar’s hardcore: he’ll take ’em both.
3. Cedric Alexander takes on Drew Gulak in a number one contender match as well, for the Cruiserweight Championship. Will Enzo’s next opponent be Gulak? If not, why the hell not? Answer me. WHY NOT.
4. Absolution has been “put on notice” by the Raw women’s division. The Riott Squad has been put on notice by originality and a dictionary.
5. Who will be next to challenge Roman Reigns? Can it be Goldust, so we can get a 20 minute Goldust match on Raw?
As always, reply to your favorite comments with a +1 to nominate them for consideration in the Best and Worst of Raw’s top 10 comments of the week. Enjoy the show, and be careful if any champions start clashing.
Everyone, +1s to all of you for a wonderfully spirited comment section. And once again, Fuck Rhode Island
Yes great thread tonight team see you tomorrow night. And yes yes Fuck Rhode Island.
All the people in the ring during the announcement, Paige was the only one still selling the damage from the match and the brawl.
Steph!: “Please Yes.”
Tomorrow night on Smackdown, Stephanie interrupts a brawl between the Riott Squad and the rest of the roster to announce the Rumble and everyone will have to act surprised.
That, or a ten minute recap video played twice on the evening.
Wait….How did Dana change out of her business casual look so fast?
I helped. Totally an expert at getting Dana out dem’ jeans
Not to complain on an awesome show, but they rushed a bunch of stuff that would have been great sprinkled out. I almost forgot Itami debuted cause the Revival came back not that much later and now Women’s Royal Rumble. Quick pacing.
Good point, though like some issue Raw has, overstuffed with announcements and debuts that sort of diminish the effect of the others.
No this is Raw, too fast is definitely the superior option to what they usually do.
Are Charlotte & Alexa in the match too? Maybe you could flesh this out a little bit
In a world where HHH won the Rumble and main evented after D-Bry retired, I’m sure Steph is winning this
“Seven of you are fighting Absolution. How about I make match where it’s every woman for themselves. Also, SDL is involved again eventhough we only face them once a year”
Asuka draws the first entry spot, the last remaining divas Bushwhacker Luke their way over the ropes for the following 20 minutes.
what a weird way to end the show. There wasn’t near enough time for the news to sink in
She announced that shit like the Royal Rumble was next week, and not over a month away.
That was a shitty ending
OK… Total kayfabe breaking. Actually a pretty good way to do that announcement. Better than some contrived thing.
So Stephanie wins the women’s Rumble, right?
Wait what? That’s it. I mean it was a momentous announcement…but then the show just ends?
Oh well, at least I got Asuka-sama doing the Yes! chant. *shrugs*
Hai! Hai! Hai!
So…they just stop fighting and all hug and celebrate and scene?
Ok i know you were running out of time, but an announcement like that isn’t something you just cut out on
Sheesh let the legendary news sink in a bit
Seriously. A Roman match will overrun by 15+ minutes, but this just ends flatly?
Yeah like Stephanie McMahon isn’t gonna win the first ever women’s Royal Rumble
@AddMayne hahahaha *laughing through tears*
It’ll probably be Roman
At least it won’t be James Ellsworth.
Asuka has the look of some one who felt this was another meeting that could’ve been handled as an email
Business Asuka has no time to waste. There’s Mergers and Acquisitions to make.
+1 Asuka-sama was clearly enjoying the violence and then everyone stopped fighting.
this would be cool if it opened the show and didnt interrupt a full on brawl
That was way better than Palpatine’s speech to the senate.
Even when announcing something great she STILL pulls a heel move to slight D-Bry.
Spirit +1 again to the Baron.
This is how liberty dies…..with appropriated YES! chants.
Aw I saw that Nia/Steph hug right before it went off the air. That’s sweet.
She can if she loses the title. Oh shit, forget I said anything!
The Alexa/Nia hug was sweet… except Alexa can’t be in the match
I like Elias’ chances of winning a Rumble match now
This is a nice announcement and all, but it has absolutely nothing to do with what was happening before it.
Uh why the fuck is Alexa happy about that? Oh come on guys pay attention to these things
There it is, ladies.
“3 years ago I started the Women’s Revolution” – Stephanie McMahon
*double wanking motions while rolling eyes*
Sooo….what’s under the jacket there Steph?
I love how Dana is there in her full gear to the surprise of no one all of a sudden
James Ellsworth better be in the Womens Royal Rumble
Yeah like Beth Phoenix in the men’s royal rumble only the inverse level of jacked.
HHH: Their fighting! The crowd is getting into it! Finally!
Steph: Hit my music! Time for the main event
HHH: I can’t believe I’m in this family now.
+1 all of them that I gave tonight are now yours
+1 Triple H suffering to try and book a good show around the Mcmahons will never not get a pop out of me.
did Alexa, Asuka and Dana just teleport
Do we have 30 women?
there is about 20 counting Raw and Smackdown
Double Costume Dana! I knew tonight was a good night
Asuka’s like “why did we stop? It’s just some old lady”
Haha I can picture Asuka thinking about how she can rip steph’s heel off and gouge her with it.
“hey let’s all just stand still and listen to Stephhh for no reason”
…as and here’s Steph, the figurative after-dinner mint for a wonderful five course meal…that happens to be coated with urine particles.
Oh the royal Rumble
If they all decide to jump Stephanie it would be the greatest Raw moment ever
We could dream.
“Why aren’t any of you bowing?”
*Ruby scribbles down notes*
“Let the other two get beat up by Tamina, then chop block her knee and knee her in the face. Perfect!”
Womens Royal Rumble.
Every cell in my body is yelling at me to go take a shit instead of listening to Stephanie McMahon
Just throw it on mute
OHHH Steph is here to announce the Women’s Royal Rumble.
Dana…. this was not the time for a costume change
Oh… Steph is here to announce a rumble.
The Raw Women’s division has decided to NOT be 90s WCW.
You know comparing her to Mickey who came before her and the horsewomen who came after her, it’s crazy just how much Paige was helped by the divas roster being ludicrously bad at the time she was brought up.
I do get vibes of “Natalya except not completely worthless” from Paige, yes.
Yeahhhhh, I know what you mean.
OH FUCK