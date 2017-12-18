WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread For 12/18/17

Pro Wrestling Editor
12.18.17

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The Beast Incarnate is back! After a monstrous main event pitting Braun Strowman against Kane ended in a double count-out, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar does not have a challenger for the Royal Rumble event. As the WWE Universe awaits a decision by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, The Conqueror resurfaces. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Clash of Champions 2017. It doesn’t have anything to do with Raw, but it might make you happy you aren’t watching Smackdown.

2. Is Braun Strowman the number one contender, or is Kane? Brock Lesnar’s hardcore: he’ll take ’em both.

3. Cedric Alexander takes on Drew Gulak in a number one contender match as well, for the Cruiserweight Championship. Will Enzo’s next opponent be Gulak? If not, why the hell not? Answer me. WHY NOT.

4. Absolution has been “put on notice” by the Raw women’s division. The Riott Squad has been put on notice by originality and a dictionary.

5. Who will be next to challenge Roman Reigns? Can it be Goldust, so we can get a 20 minute Goldust match on Raw?

As always, reply to your favorite comments with a +1 to nominate them for consideration in the Best and Worst of Raw’s top 10 comments of the week. Enjoy the show, and be careful if any champions start clashing.

(If you haven’t had a chance already, subscribe to the McMahonsplaining podcast and give the last episode a listen!)

