WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/20/17

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Raw cemented itself as the better brand last night at Survivor Series, besting SmackDown LIVE 4-3. However, the night likely didn’t go as Raw General Manager Kurt Angle might have wanted. How will Raw address the controversy surrounding the red brand’s victory over Team Blue? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Make sure you’ve read The Best and Worst of WWE Survivor Series 2017 for my thoughts on Triple H, Shane McMahon, and which Nestle brand is superior.
2. Do you realize Triple H? Do you realize Stephanie McMahon? Do you realize SHANE McMahon? You will!
3. The best part of tonight’s Raw is that it should be a return to autonomous shows where wrestlers get to hate each other again and fight a bunch for reasons besides t-shirts. That should improve the show at least two-fold.
4. Everyone who was champion before the pay-per-view is still champion, because Survivor Series didn’t matter!
5. Who’s the worst person Bray Wyatt could lose to tonight? One of Shane’s kids?
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, and make sure you’re in your red shirt, not the blue.
Greetings, fellow youths. I appreciate the love from last week’s thread-a-thon and the name check I received in the BnW title. You think if i do it again, I’ll have to do the BnW of Thunder?
Dreams do come true!
The one silver lining of missing the first 2/3 of raw is that the Authority will probably be done talking by the time I get back from class.
I don’t know if you guys knew this, but Paul Heyman is pretty good at saying words:
[www.youtube.com]
How this magnificent man is not booking the current shitshow that is WWE is fricking beyond me.
@Endy_Mion That looks like a good read. I’ll have to check it out after Raw
Love the shade being thrown on Jinder
Speaking of Heyman [www.theringer.com]