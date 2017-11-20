WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/20/17

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Raw cemented itself as the better brand last night at Survivor Series, besting SmackDown LIVE 4-3. However, the night likely didn’t go as Raw General Manager Kurt Angle might have wanted. How will Raw address the controversy surrounding the red brand’s victory over Team Blue? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read The Best and Worst of WWE Survivor Series 2017 for my thoughts on Triple H, Shane McMahon, and which Nestle brand is superior.

2. Do you realize Triple H? Do you realize Stephanie McMahon? Do you realize SHANE McMahon? You will!

3. The best part of tonight’s Raw is that it should be a return to autonomous shows where wrestlers get to hate each other again and fight a bunch for reasons besides t-shirts. That should improve the show at least two-fold.

4. Everyone who was champion before the pay-per-view is still champion, because Survivor Series didn’t matter!

5. Who’s the worst person Bray Wyatt could lose to tonight? One of Shane’s kids?

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, and make sure you’re in your red shirt, not the blue.