WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/6/17

With just under two weeks until Survivor Series, Monday Night Raw heads across the pond to Manchester, England. Amidst the bedlam surrounding the battle for brand supremacy, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will kick off the latest episode of the red brand as a guest on “Miz TV,” and Jason Jordan will battle Elias in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s that time of the year where we get a pre-taped Monday Night Raw from the U.K., and if previous iterations will be any indication, the most exciting thing that might happen will be R-Truth smoking a cigarette. So, uh, brace for impact.

2. Speaking of impact: Samoa Joe is back! He beat Apollo Crews last week, but unfortunately, he saw his shadow after the match which means he must wrestle a member of Titus Worldwide for six more weeks. (Tell me you wouldn’t want to see Joe/Tozawa though.)

3. Raw’s resident big man Braun Strowman is also back, as is Raw’s resident big woman, Nia Jax. Expect Kane to pin them both before the night is out, because we have to keep Glenn Jacobs strong for his mayoral campaign.

4. Elias’ unending feud with Jason Jordan continues —and hopefully, mercifully culminates — tonight in Manchester with a guitar-on-a-pole match. Who is booking this crap? I hope Elias retrieves the guitar and instead of smashing Jordan over the head with it, sits down and plays a lovely rendition of “Wonderwall.” (Wouldn’t be the first time.)

5. As of last week, Bray Wyatt has been cleared to return to the ring. Will he show up tonight? Should he show up ever again? Are we all just patiently waiting for our tiny blue marble to be consumed by an exploding star? Weigh in with your comment below!

