WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/23/17

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After WWE Champion Jinder Mahal threw down the gantlet Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, how will The Beast and the unspoken Paul Heyman respond to the bold Survivor Series challenge by The Modern Day Maharaja? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. If you haven’t already, be sure to read the Best and Worst of TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017. It was a good show, at least from an anthropological standpoint, and one of the weirdest things you’re gonna watch this year.

2. Brock Lesnar answers the challenge of Jinder Mahal, which I hope is just five straight minutes of him laughing.

3. Asuka makes her Raw debut, with Emma already demanding a rematch and promising to beat her up. Maybe we’ll get that embarrassing “one kick bleh I’m dead” match layout people were expecting at TLC.

4. Enzo Amore is Cruiserweight Champion again, which will hopefully lead to Mustafa Ali getting a push, and then a title match he loses when Enzo stomps on his foot or whatever.

5. WWE.com is calling Finn Bálor the “Extraordinary Man,” which is so funny to me for some reason. I hope he starts wrestling in long johns with underwear over them and a cape.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the extraordinary man show!