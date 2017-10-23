WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/23/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
After WWE Champion Jinder Mahal threw down the gantlet Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, how will The Beast and the unspoken Paul Heyman respond to the bold Survivor Series challenge by The Modern Day Maharaja? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. If you haven’t already, be sure to read the Best and Worst of TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017. It was a good show, at least from an anthropological standpoint, and one of the weirdest things you’re gonna watch this year.
2. Brock Lesnar answers the challenge of Jinder Mahal, which I hope is just five straight minutes of him laughing.
3. Asuka makes her Raw debut, with Emma already demanding a rematch and promising to beat her up. Maybe we’ll get that embarrassing “one kick bleh I’m dead” match layout people were expecting at TLC.
4. Enzo Amore is Cruiserweight Champion again, which will hopefully lead to Mustafa Ali getting a push, and then a title match he loses when Enzo stomps on his foot or whatever.
5. WWE.com is calling Finn Bálor the “Extraordinary Man,” which is so funny to me for some reason. I hope he starts wrestling in long johns with underwear over them and a cape.
I just don’t want Elias to sing about Broken Aaron Rodgers, I want him to dress like Healthy Aaron Rodgers and announce he’s replacing Brett Hundley as the hero Green Bay needs but doesn’t deserve.
I hope tonight the show opens with Kurt waking up and finding out last nights show had all just been a crazy dream.
And then Braun walks in….
He wakes up in a six-sided ring, with AJ Styles & Samoa Joe staring down at him. “Kurt,” AJ says, “what’d you do with Dixie?”
He’s lying in bed with Karen, turns to her and says , “I had the craziest dream, we joined a Southern wrestling promotion…”
On my way to the show. Green Bay crowd, don’t be what you have been in the past.
Strowman v Kane, the feud only Hans Moleman was asking for.
Now “Particle Man” by They Might Be Giants is stuck in my head.
Extraordinary man, Extraordinary man,
One time Universal Champion man,
Actually kind of a smaller man
Extraordinary man
That @endy_mion guy ain’t the only one that can spit sick verses
+1s all around.
You guys really ran with that, well done.
I love you guys. This is the best.
Phenomenal man, phenomenal man
Hits on the head with a flying arm*
Lived his life in a gaijin gang
Phenomenal man
Is he depressed or is he a mess?
Are his gay community thoughts worthless?
Who came up with phenomenal man?
Losing man, phenomenal man
(* half-rhymes in a Canadian accent)
Cult Leader man, Cult Leader man
Cult Leader man hates Extraordinary man
They’ll have a fight, Cult Leader’ll lose
Cult Leader man
He’s got a watch with a second hand,
A demon hand,
And a TOO SWEET hand.
When they meet, it’s a happy land.
Powerful man, Extraordinary man.
Hopefully Raw opens with Gulak explaining to Bray Wyatt via Power Point slideshow how much better TLC was without the debut of Sister Abigail.
@This_isnt_kayfabe No, that isn’t the kind of thing you do with PowerPoint, that’s the kind of thing you need one of those films they showed in middle school back in the 50’s for(on 8mm film for full effect).
I have a feeling if Gulak is doing any PowerPoint splaining to Bray it’s gonna be on the values of proper vaccinations.