WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/30/17

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After the Raw brand suffered an all-out onslaught, courtesy of Commissioner Shane McMahon and the SmackDown roster, the WWE Universe is chomping at the bit to know what will happen next. WWE.com has some thoughts as Raw and SmackDown prepare to battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Raw’s “response” to Smackdown should just be not mentioning them until Survivor Series, then sending out Kurt Angle, The Shield and Braun Strowman to eat them alive in like five minutes. Show dominance, Kurt!

2. Emma has been released, which sucks, in case you were wondering if Emma vs. Asuka was going to have a part 3. Summer Rae and Darren Young are also gone, so don’t look for them back any time soon.

3. I love that one of WWE.com’s preview points is, “Will Elias still be singing a new tune?” I bet the answer is “yes,” and that it’s about how he hates whatever town they’re in.

4. Who will step up to Kane next? I hope it’s Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode, who have wrestled so many times they’ve become one man. Dobby!

5. When will Bray Wyatt return? More importantly, will his return promo start with, “hey everyone, sorry about that, I really freaked out for a few weeks.”

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show!

