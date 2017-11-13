WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/13/17

Youtube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

With Raw and SmackDown’s battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series fast approaching, Roman Reigns returns to stand alongside his Shield brothers, who were robbed of the Raw Tag Team Titles thanks to The New Day this past Monday night. Will The Big Dog’s presence change the already-tumultuous landscape of WWE’s fall classic? Also on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar addresses his new Survivor Series opponent, WWE Champion AJ Styles, and the red brand reacts to the shocking addition of John Cena to Team SmackDown. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Shield is back (again)! With A Big Dog returning to the show, look for them to set up their six-man tag against The New Day for Survivor Series. Or, you know, one of them turns on the other two and we never actually get the a Shield match.

2. John Cena has been added to the Smackdown Survivor Series team, so now all we need to do is replace the general managers with wrestlers from the actual show and we’ll be set!

3. Going forward, I’m going to assume Vince McMahon thought Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion was a great idea until he heard Paul Heyman’s promo, and then was like, “oh God, he’s right.”

4. There’s supposed to be a pretty significant return tonight, so let’s hope that goes well.

5. We also might get Neville back, so let’s hope Kalisto gets stuffed into a box and sent to OVW.

+1 your favorite comments and we’ll include 10 of the best from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, Team Whatever Color Shirt You’re Wearing!