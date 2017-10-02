WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/2/17

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

One week after The Miz and The Miztourage assaulted Roman Reigns with a barrage of steel chair strikes, The Big Dog challenges The A-Lister for his Intercontinental Championship, live on Raw. Can Reigns capture the workhorse title and silence Miz in the process? Also on Raw, Seth Rollins squares off with the hulking Braun Strowman. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Look for Miz vs. Reigns to end inconclusively, or with [cough] Miz getting a win thanks to the Miztourage. Either way, it should set up Miz, Dallas and Axel as the world’s canniest cans against The Shield at TLC.

2. After losing to Brock Lesnar and beating up the two worst guys on the show last week, let’s hope Braun Strowman gets a strong win over Rollins. Rollins doesn’t really need it right now, so it’d be nice to see him lose to a guy like Braun without having to have a bunch of people interfere for or against him.

3. Please devote hour two to Mustafa Ali beating on Enzo Amore until someone gives him a t-shirt and a push.

4. WWE asks, “How will Alexa Bliss respond to Mickie James’ attack?” The answer: by calling her old again, because I’m pretty sure that’s the entire bank of material for the angle. “You’re old!” “Say it to my face!” “You’re an old lady!” “Oh yeah? Say it closer to my face!”

5. Bray Wyatt will cut a promo.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!