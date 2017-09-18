WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/18/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Just six nights before Alexa Bliss defends her Raw Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE No Mercy, she’ll have to take on one of her challengers, the imposing Nia Jax, in singles action on Raw. Will Little Miss Bliss once again regret getting on the bad side of the forceful Jax? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. With No Mercy just six days away, tonight’s Raw serves as the go-home show for a whole lot of storylines. Mainly: Is John Cena going to continue to nuke Roman Reigns on the mic, or will the writing staff actually allow DA BIG DAWG to fight back this time? Maybe Roman will make some reference to Dancing With The Stars tonight (“I bet your girl’s segment on Dancing With The Stars tonight draws better ratings than your promos on Raw, John!” Yeah, let’s keep breaking that fourth wall, sounds like a good idea.)

2. Braun Strowman has completely dominated Brock Lesnar in the lead-up to No Mercy, which means Lesnar has to get some form of pre-PPV payback tonight to make sure the feud looks a bit more even. Maybe Paul Heyman will bring up screenshots of Braun’s Tinder profile on the TitanTron or something? Yeah, that’s what this Universal Championship story needs: Comedy!

3. Enzo Amore got absolutely ethered by the Miz last week. This Sunday, Enzo is supposed to face Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship. Hopefully, they do something to make Enzo look like a legitimate contender. (Ron Howard voice: “They didn’t.”)

4. Bray Wyatt is gonna say spooky stuff, probably. Better watch out for red, viscous liquids, Finn!

5. The only match announced for Raw tonight is a singles match between Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and one of her fatal four-way opponents — and the only one she’s never wrestled before — Nia Jax. This just in: Nia Jax has pinned the women’s champion!

Remember that we include ten of the best comments from every Raw open discussion thread in the next day’s Best and Worst of Raw column, so if you see a comment you love or think is especially astute — or is a great dick joke, which is 99% of your +1s — reply to it with a +1. Other than that, enjoy the show!