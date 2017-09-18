WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/18/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Just six nights before Alexa Bliss defends her Raw Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE No Mercy, she’ll have to take on one of her challengers, the imposing Nia Jax, in singles action on Raw. Will Little Miss Bliss once again regret getting on the bad side of the forceful Jax? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. With No Mercy just six days away, tonight’s Raw serves as the go-home show for a whole lot of storylines. Mainly: Is John Cena going to continue to nuke Roman Reigns on the mic, or will the writing staff actually allow DA BIG DAWG to fight back this time? Maybe Roman will make some reference to Dancing With The Stars tonight (“I bet your girl’s segment on Dancing With The Stars tonight draws better ratings than your promos on Raw, John!” Yeah, let’s keep breaking that fourth wall, sounds like a good idea.)
2. Braun Strowman has completely dominated Brock Lesnar in the lead-up to No Mercy, which means Lesnar has to get some form of pre-PPV payback tonight to make sure the feud looks a bit more even. Maybe Paul Heyman will bring up screenshots of Braun’s Tinder profile on the TitanTron or something? Yeah, that’s what this Universal Championship story needs: Comedy!
3. Enzo Amore got absolutely ethered by the Miz last week. This Sunday, Enzo is supposed to face Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship. Hopefully, they do something to make Enzo look like a legitimate contender. (Ron Howard voice: “They didn’t.”)
4. Bray Wyatt is gonna say spooky stuff, probably. Better watch out for red, viscous liquids, Finn!
5. The only match announced for Raw tonight is a singles match between Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and one of her fatal four-way opponents — and the only one she’s never wrestled before — Nia Jax. This just in: Nia Jax has pinned the women’s champion!
Remember that we include ten of the best comments from every Raw open discussion thread in the next day’s Best and Worst of Raw column, so if you see a comment you love or think is especially astute — or is a great dick joke, which is 99% of your +1s — reply to it with a +1. Other than that, enjoy the show!
It could be worse Sheamus, they could have made more Dark Tower movies
Memba the Attitude Era?
Well, he’s not lying.
Theory: Emma watched Face/Off and then stole Bayley’s face so WWE would finally give her a chance.
Into it…..When do we get to the gun fight in the church with doves flying all around the place?
Does the Bar have the best entrance in WWE right now? It’s definitely up there for me,
Sadly yes. You’d think it wouldn’t be, but it works.
If you think “Friend Request” looks creepy, wait until you see WWE Tumblr movie
Sheamus and Cesaro maxing out? (8 letters) = BARGAINS
I want them to come out in dad jeans and white sketchers and be known as PDG (Pretty darn good)
something something dick joke something something alexa bliss. (did i do it right?)
You know, you’re so damn close… here…
+1
@Brute Farce I was when I saw Bliss! ( i knew I’d figure it out)
And that’s how you get a plus 1
Pretty much
You’re almost there.
I kind of want to punch Cole now
Now?
Normally he’s like white noise to me.
Isn’t that a normal reaction?
…you know what, fuck it, Alexa Bliss fucking wrecked Bayley’s career and made Sasha Banks title wins mean jack shit, so if she gets 2 on 1 attacked, whatever, it’s earned.
Charlotte’s Charlotte though. She had that long streak on PPVs where she was bullet proof and backed it up. That really didn’t hurt Sasha that much, it was just Charlotte backed her talk about herself up.
Alexa’s just all “LOL YOU SUCK AT DEFENSES” then just beat her clean. Charlotte’s one thing, but Alexa? It’s absurd. She’s this mousy little heel who you’d think would have to be slimy and cheaty to win (as she did on SDL with Becky) but she’s winning straight up for no reason with no context.
Moreso that Alexa Bliss is bad at being a heel in the first place that it makes this justified.
Wouldn’t Charlotte be the one who made Sasha’s title reigns meaningless? I mean hate on her all you want, but Alexa/Sasha is a fairly recent thing
+itsrealtome
+1
If Bobby were at the announce table on Sunday, Cole would be crying in a little ball under the announce table before the end of the second match.
+2
Corey Graves being on commentary is the true tribute to Bobby Heenan.
I’d like to think Mr. Heenan heard and enjoyed Graves on commentary. Corey brings a lot of “The Brain” to his work.
+1
How hard is it to book good guys? It’s the easiest thing in the world to have Sasha and Bayley do the exact same thing to Alexa, just have Alexa try to attack first. This Han Shot First crap doesn’t work as much as they think it does.
Han shot first is meant to show character development between his introduction and his heroic cavalry moment. It’s completely out of context in situations like these.
I really wanna punch whoever thought posting tweets is considered journalism right in the fucking face
I see what you did there, @The Real Birdman
Don’t punch him. Tie them up and tell us where he is.
There it is. We love you Bobby. You were a Icon Unique.
WWE2K18 looks like it has regressed.
Its usually 50% off within 2 months if release too.
Word is it’s really buggy
Is that puppy monkey baby actually selling anything? I see no reason why it should exist
It’s horrifying and disgusting… they’re totally wasting it on these crappy commercials.
It exists so we can send legions of warriors against it until it dies horribly.
“Check out The Mae Young Classic which really highlights women’s wrestling!”
“Give Emma a chance!”
“Lol, fuck you, no.”
At Hell in a Cell, Shane is going to leap off the largest object yet: his sense of self-importance.
+1
+1
+1
Any criticism of Shane being in matches gets all my +1s
Nothing tells a likeable babyface story like 2-on-1 and 3-on-1 beat downs. Nailed it, WWE.
Well the thing is that a Sami Zayn original Bayley needs persecution to strive against in order to showcase their morality. With no focus they can’t do that and are thus directionless.
against a a known heel? yea it works. the face doesn’t need to have their back against the wall and be a super noble do gooder. thats why sami zayn has no direction. that kind of good guy is one dimensional
It worked for the Shield but, point taken.
Bayley making an appearance simply because they’re in her hometown of San Jose?
Lol fuck Bayley and Sasha
(no not literally u pervs)
Why the hell not???
So remind me again. How awesome was NXT Bayley?
I watch that video a few times a month just to remind me how great NXT Bayley was.
[www.youtube.com]
Emma died on the way back to her own planet
Since she was on the Australia tour more like “on the way back from her home planet.” and now I’m sad.
Sad +1
That Mean Girl clique just bullied that poor loner who attempted to make friends!
or unlike most dumbasses on wwe they used logic and callback to know enough that bliss can’t be trusted
+1, true story
+1
nice to see cheating ass Bayley is back
a) Where’s Emma, and b) why would Alexa want anything to do with these two?
I think the key is…Sasha is a bad influence on Bayley.
Grab the book, @Amaterasu’s Son!
Fuck… If they actually ran with that, it would make everything they’ve done to Bailey actually work.
Awwww… Alexa just wants friends. That’s what this has all been about.
That would be kinda sweet. Y’know, if we didn’t know Alexa.
..wait but…I thought Bailey was hurt. Unless..
Bailien Sandow is back!
Did they just substitute Emma for Bayley and pretend like nothing happened?
thought they announced earlier she stayed in Australia/New Zealand
They were hoping u didn’t notice
So Emma’s dead?
They are totally booking a Bayley v. Emma match tonight to get Bayley into that match next week, aren’t they? Is Bayley Justin Jordan’s sister?
“Latina, Blonde, and Petite Ebony Triple Team BBW.”
WWE faces, ladies and gentlemen.
DAMMIT!!!! Stop playing music before run out saves! It makes NO SENSE!
bruh that was a squash
here comes the Teddy Long Special.
Clean as a whistle.
So all of a sudden Brandon isn’t a fan of our jokes about Dick Murdoch?
*Insert Roddy Piper on a boat*
HE’S the one making all the Alex Wright dick jokes!
Where’s the Nikki Bella Dancing With The Stars live thread?
is it too late to give Bliss an Emmy for that last segment?
+1 Mr. Bliss.
Nice one Mr. Bliss.
Blisstress alexa gets an Emmy and Dana Brooke gets an Emma, then everything will be right in the world
Nice of Nia to bring back JACKED UP in honor of Monday Night Football
+15-yard penalty for a blindside hit
Alexa dead
Trucked…..I believe Nia TRUCKED Alexa right before the commercial break.
The champion is defenseless…defenseless and terrified.
Alexa take some advice….lose. You DON’T want to be holding that belt when Asuka-sama arrives.
@Dave M J, Ugh, achht…I just threw up a little in my mouth.
Already calling Alexa cleanly pinning her in like 3 minutes.
Alexa is way too smart for that. She’ll do an HBK “I lost my smile” promo before she has to face Asuka.
This looks like a Spike Dudley match
@Baron Von Raschke , I’ll apologize afterwards, I promise
I’m picturing being in the third row as Nia throws Alexa into the fans…..and being run over by Mr. Bliss.
Cole: Alexa doesn’t even need to be involved in the decision to lose the championship and Sasha doesn’t even need to be champion to lose the championship at this point
+1
+1
+1
+1
Why is this match happening when there’s the 4 way at No Mercy? Alexa should roll out of the ring, run up the ramp, and take the count out.