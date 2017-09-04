WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/4/17

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.04.17 15 Comments

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw, Big Show and Braun Strowman will battle in a Steel Cage Match. Which of these titans will triumph inside the unforgiving structure? Also on Raw, Jeff Hardy challenges The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Braun Strowman and Big Show are having a steel cage match, so if it’s as good as their chain wrestling affair or the one where they broke the ring again, it’ll be must-see.

2. Jeff Hardy’s challenging for the Intercontinental Championship. Hey, you know what’s cool? Having good or at least relatively fresh one-on-one matches of consequence on your wrestling show! What’s up, Raw!

3. “What’s next for Emma?” LOL

4. Nia Jax is supposed to make a “major Raw Women’s Championship statement,” so let’s keep our fingers crossed that it gets interrupted by Alexa Bliss hosting “Nia Jax, This Is Your Life.”

5. Roman Reigns will call John Cena a mark. John Cena will call Roman Reigns a smark. Then they’ll argue Trekker vs. Trekkie for the entirety of hour 2.

As always, we’re including 10 of tonight’s best comments in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. To nominate your favorites for consideration, reply to them with a +1.

Enjoy the show!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE RAW

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP