WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/4/17

Live on Raw, Big Show and Braun Strowman will battle in a Steel Cage Match. Which of these titans will triumph inside the unforgiving structure? Also on Raw, Jeff Hardy challenges The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Braun Strowman and Big Show are having a steel cage match, so if it’s as good as their chain wrestling affair or the one where they broke the ring again, it’ll be must-see.
2. Jeff Hardy’s challenging for the Intercontinental Championship. Hey, you know what’s cool? Having good or at least relatively fresh one-on-one matches of consequence on your wrestling show! What’s up, Raw!
3. “What’s next for Emma?” LOL
4. Nia Jax is supposed to make a “major Raw Women’s Championship statement,” so let’s keep our fingers crossed that it gets interrupted by Alexa Bliss hosting “Nia Jax, This Is Your Life.”
5. Roman Reigns will call John Cena a mark. John Cena will call Roman Reigns a smark. Then they’ll argue Trekker vs. Trekkie for the entirety of hour 2.
As always, we’re including 10 of tonight’s best comments in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. To nominate your favorites for consideration, reply to them with a +1.
Enjoy the show!
I’m hoping that John Cena does a throwback to Thuganomics and does a rap on Roman Reigns. Not only because his raps are awesome, but because based on last week’s promo, there may be a chance it will cause Roman to break down and cry like a baby in the ring.
So Graves gets to announce both Alexa and Charlotte and (eventually) Asuka matches? Goddess, Queen, and Empress, we should just give him all our +1s right now cause he wins at life.
Who’s ready for PEAK “I’ve played military personel in movies so now I think I’m ex-military” Cena?
Yeah, if he’s so military, where’s his body armor?!
He may be ‘military’ but he’ll never be ride into Wrestlemania in a tank military
As I’m watching the MYC, I think you guys should know: I’m officially in love with Toni Storm
That hip swivel when she’s doing her “hip” strike… yeah, I am all in. Also, a VERY uneven first round including many “how did they even get this far” mixed with “why the hell was SHE eliminated in the first round” moments
RAW on Christmas Day… or should we say D-Xmas?
Do, apparently Raw’s going to be live on Christmas day. How do we feel about that?
Raw’s gonna be live on New Years Day also in my hometown. Can’t wait for that
Battle Royal!!
Seems like a natural. Like RAW, Xmas is all about high-to-reasonable expectations and crushing disappointment.
I’m pumped as hell for Hosspocalypse 3: the Hossening!
I totally forgot Big Show wore those patriotic tights for a Strowman match. He looks like a post-Gamma Ray Kurt Angle.
What a coincidence… my rental at “Journey’s End Trailer Park” is also referred to as the “Unforgiving Structure.”