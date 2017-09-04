WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/4/17

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw, Big Show and Braun Strowman will battle in a Steel Cage Match. Which of these titans will triumph inside the unforgiving structure? Also on Raw, Jeff Hardy challenges The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Braun Strowman and Big Show are having a steel cage match, so if it’s as good as their chain wrestling affair or the one where they broke the ring again, it’ll be must-see.

2. Jeff Hardy’s challenging for the Intercontinental Championship. Hey, you know what’s cool? Having good or at least relatively fresh one-on-one matches of consequence on your wrestling show! What’s up, Raw!

3. “What’s next for Emma?” LOL

4. Nia Jax is supposed to make a “major Raw Women’s Championship statement,” so let’s keep our fingers crossed that it gets interrupted by Alexa Bliss hosting “Nia Jax, This Is Your Life.”

5. Roman Reigns will call John Cena a mark. John Cena will call Roman Reigns a smark. Then they’ll argue Trekker vs. Trekkie for the entirety of hour 2.

As always, we’re including 10 of tonight’s best comments in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. To nominate your favorites for consideration, reply to them with a +1.

Enjoy the show!