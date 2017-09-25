WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/26/17

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.25.17 4 Comments

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

In the wake of Roman Reigns’ iconic victory over 16-time World Champion John Cena, Intercontinental Champion The Miz is looking to hit The Big Dog with a slew of hard questions on “The Most Must-See TV Show in WWE History.” (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. “How long is the Enzo Amore Era destined to last?” Can we make the answer, “less than a day?” Can we make the answer, “retroactively zero days, and no more days ever again?”

2. Roman Reigns will be a guest on Miz TV, which will either be a great chance to watch The Miz verbally eat a man alive, a great chance to watch Roman Reigns stumble through a promo just to get to “lil’ bitch,” or both!

3. Fingers crossed for a John Cena “Leave the Memories Alone” video package.

4. Jason Jordan wants another Intercontinental Championship match, and will probably get one, which will not help the whole “you’re only here because of your dad” vibe he’s got going on. New plan: hot tags and tons of suplexes? That worked for a minute.

5. “With a loss to Brock Lesnar, is Braun Strowman more dangerous than ever?” The only way he’s going to come back from that flat loss with any strength is if he writes Brock off the show until January by throwing him down a flight of stairs, tipping over his ambulance, setting the ambulance on fire and then eating it piece by piece. Which could happen.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw. Enjoy the show!

