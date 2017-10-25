WWE Raw Got A Big Ratings Boost Thanks To TLC And The Return Of Brock Lesnar

10.25.17

It was a big night on WWE Monday Night Raw this week because it was the fallout from Sunday’s WWE TLC event. That show ended up being pretty historic simply for the fact that it was Kurt Angle’s first WWE match in 11 years after he subbed in for a sick Roman Reigns. Angle led his Shield teammates Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to defeat a five man team of heels. Also at TLC,

For Raw this Monday, WWE heavily promoted the return of Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after he was away for the past month following his No Mercy win over Braun Strowman (who was last seen in a garbage truck, by the way). Lesnar was there to accept the challenge of Jinder Mahal for Survivor Series even though Angle already announced the match as being official in the first segment on Raw. It was a weird night, my friends. Paul Heyman mocked Mahal and Lesnar laughed a lot although no confrontation took place.

In terms of the ratings, WWE got great news because they did 2.953 million viewers for the three hour show according to Showbuzz Daily. That is up from the 2.688 million viewers from last week and also bested the 2.871 million viewers from two weeks ago as well.

