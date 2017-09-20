WWE Raw Ratings Fell Due To A Huge Drop In The Third Hour

09.20.17 1 hour ago

The final WWE Monday Night Raw before No Mercy was a show filled with promos, video packages and there was some wrestling too although not a lot of great action. Give the WWE Raw crew a break because they just flew into California after being in New Zealand and Australia over the last week. At least most of them were. Raw’s Universal Champion Brock Lesnar wasn’t at Raw this week, but they did tape an interview with him where he got to say “Suplex City, bitch” so at least that was worthwhile.

The numbers for this week’s Raw are in courtesy of Showbuzz Daily and they aren’t great, but they are consistent with what WWE tends to do when facing competition from the NFL’s Monday Night Football on ESPN. Raw did 2.833 million viewers, which is down from last week when Raw did 2.903 million viewers, so fans weren’t as interested this week. This week’s number is the lowest since June 12 when Raw competed with a NBA Finals game.

The NFL game featuring the Detroit Lions and the awful offensive performance of the New York Giants did 12.287 million viewers and they easily won the night on cable.

