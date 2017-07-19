WWE Raw Ratings Surged To A 3-Month High Thanks To Kurt Angle’s News

YouTube

This week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw was a big success for WWE in terms of their viewership numbers. They averaged 3.15 million viewers, which meant it was the highest show on cable television on Monday night and the best number since Raw on April 17, which drew 3.33 million viewers. Thanks to ShowbuzzDaily for the info. This week’s number is a five percent increase over last week’s show, which competed with the MLB Home Run Derby.

Raw was built around two major events that they advertised heavily in the last week. It was the mystery Kurt Angle storyline reveal that took place at the top of hour three as the Raw General Manager Angle revealed that he is Jason Jordan’s father. The main event of Raw was Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe to determine who the number one contender would be for the Universal Title at SummerSlam. The match ended with a No Contest due to Braun Strowman attacking both men.