WWE Raw Ratings Surged Now That Monday Night Football Is Over

Brace yourself if you’ve heard this one before, but … the NFL regular season draws viewers away from WWE Raw. I know, I know, it seems unlikely. Strangely, there’s some weird correlation between WWE totally mailing in Raw for 17 straight weeks every year and the NFL running Monday Night Football opposite Raw. Small sample size, but there may be fire near that smoke.
Anyway, this past fall was particularly harsh on the Raw ratings, as WWE not only had a truly abysmal NFL season to compete with, but also a truly abysmal Presidential election cycle. In fact, one of the weeks where Raw went up against both NFL and a debate netted the all-time worst rating for Raw. Ever. That was just a few months ago. The return of Bill Goldberg gave Raw a significant bump in October, but then it was back to the doldrums.
So the good news for everyone is that it’s the Road to WrestleMania, and the NFL won’t be running on Mondays until the fall again. Showbuzz Daily reports that Monday’s rating for Raw was 1.14, not too far off from that big 1.19 that Goldberg brought in in October. 3.271 million viewers tuned in, which is the most for a three-hour Raw since August 29, which pulled in 3.413 million viewers to see who would capture the vacant Universal Championship the week after SummerSlam.
Viewers dropped each of the three hours, but not by much, and with the overall numbers being the best they’ve been in months, WWE can feel very positive about how their sports competition-free Mondays are going to go the rest of the way to WrestleMania 33.
What’s funny is it’s basically a self-fulfilling prophecy. If I know RAW is going to suck, I may as watch Monday Night Football, since I don’t know what’s going to happen there.
What’s more, the MNF games this year were truly abysmal. Only five of the 17 weeks produced one-score games (Week 5 Bucs over Panthers, Week 9 Seahawks over Bills, Week 10 Giants over Bengals, Week 11 Raiders over Texans, Week 15 Pats over Ravens). So one three-week stretch in November drew the bulk of the watchable games of the year. It’s almost like if RAW put on good shows that made people want to tune in, they could combat the NFL to a degree. Monday Night Football didn’t seem to be a factor in 1998 (Yes, I get the television landscape ratings-wise has changed drastically since then, and many MNF viewers nowadays watch for fantasy purposes, which wasn’t as big back then, but the point still remains).