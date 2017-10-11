Youtube

It was an interesting week for WWE Raw. The show was built around two key storylines with The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) fighting together again for the first time in over three years and also two segments featuring former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, leading to a title change in the main event.

This week’s Raw did well in terms of viewership numbers with an average of 2.871 million viewers for the three hour broadcast according to Showbuzz Daily. That’s up from 2.773 million viewers last week, but it’s down from the 2.923 million viewers from two weeks ago on the Raw following No Mercy, which was higher because numbers tend to go up following a pay-per-view.

Here’s how the three hours broke down for Raw: 3.008 million viewers in the first hour to lead the way, 2.894 million viewers in the second hour and hour three had 2.711 million viewers. That third hour number is considered good because two weeks ago the third hour had a drop of about 500,000 viewers and this time it’s under 300,000, so that’s an improvement. Some credit should go to Enzo Amore for drawing interest to the cruiserweight division that was in the “main event” spot three weeks in a row. Putting on a title match there and doing a title change with Kalisto winning the title likely helped, too.