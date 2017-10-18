Youtube

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the last show before Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event. Raw was highlighted by The Shield making their first entrance as a trio in over three years, the excellent Raw Tag Team Title match and a Steel Cage match main event between Roman Reigns and his biggest rival Braun Strowman.

That Steel Cage match main event was advertised last week on Raw and then during this week’s Raw, they added a stipulation that would allow Strowman’s TLC team to gain a partner if he beat Reigns or lose Strowman if he lost. It ended with Kane making his surprising return to cost Reigns that match, which puts Kane on the heel team with Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus in a 5 on 3 match against The Shield’s Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Why? Because the world is clamoring for 5 on 3 PPV main events?!?! I don’t know. We’ll cover it more in the preview later this week, I promise.

In terms of Raw’s viewership numbers, the news isn’t good because Raw did an average of 2.688 million viewers for the three hour show according to Showbuzz Daily. That’s nearly 200,000 viewers down from last week’s 2.871 million viewers. Last week’s Raw also did over three million viewers in the first hour while this week’s high was nearly 300,000 less than that.