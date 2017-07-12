WWE Ratings Got A Big Boost Following Great Balls Of Fire

Youtube

There was some good news for WWE this week on Raw as the viewership numbers showed they got the second most viewers they’ve had since mid-April. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 3.009 million viewers this week. It’s an impressive number since they went up against the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby that had over 8 million viewers.

The hourly breakdown saw the first hour get 3.049 million viewers, hour two drew the high of the night with 3.074 million viewers and the third hour was last as usual with 2.905 million viewers. That’s a pretty good number for the third hour considering there have been some weeks where they lost 300,000 or more viewers in that third hour, yet this week the drop off was less than a million people.